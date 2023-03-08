Party after party: Entertainment bit well-planned at Kenya Open

The 2023 Magical Kenya Open tees off Thursday at Muthaiga Golf Club with a rich field of 156 players set to battle it out for the title.

No Kenyan has ever won the Kenya Open with Jacob Okello and Dismas Indiza, the only local pros to have finished inside the top 10 in recent times.

Therefore, Kenyan golf fans will be forgiven for having little expectation of a local bagging the title when the event ends on Sunday. Defending champion Ashun Wu of China and German Marcel Siem are among the pre-tournament favourites.

But even as fans troop to Muthaiga, some have close to zero plans of cheering on Kenyan players — they will certainly be hooked to what will be happening around the event.

Presenting partners, Absa Bank, have set up a Magical Kenya village that will have live performances from various Kenyan artists, a wide range of drinks, a large screen to catch the action on the greens as well as space for local businesspeople to market their products.

I listened keenly as Absa Group Chief Marketing Officer Caroline Kendi explained on NTV SportOn! show last Monday about the entertainment options on offer at the Open. And I can confirm without an iota of doubt, it’s worth looking forward to.

Professionalism in golf

This will be the first major sports event under the Kenya Kwanza regime, and Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba will be keen to ensure organisers sell Kenya as a prime sports tourism destination in line with the “Talanta Hela” programme.

It will also be a big opportunity for other sports federations to learn from golf and match the standards set by Kenya Open Golf Limited Tournament Director Patrick Obath and his team.

Kenyans have often been accused of lacking interest in promoting local sports. But I doubt if the menu in other disciplines is as inviting as the Kenya Open one, anyone will think twice about spending his/her hard-earned can on such an event.

Even more impressive is that Kenya Golf Union has been able to pull off such a meticulously planned event under a new chairman Njani Ndiritu who took over from Peter Kiguru in May last year. The fact that the transition in leadership hasn’t affected the organisation of this tournament speaks volumes about the professionalism in golf that other sports disciplines should seek to emulate moving forward.

Lastly, I would like to urge Kenyans to throng Muthaiga and cheer our local pros led by veteran long-hitter Dismas Indiza. Last year, amateur Njoroge Kibugu made the final cut and finished an impressive 64th so it’s okay to dream and believe that this title will one day remain home.

If we can’t win in golf, let’s take home the “sherehe” title.