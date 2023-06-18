Harambee Stars beating Pakistan is nothing to smile about

‘Eagles can never reach the stars’. This is one of the banners that caught my eye at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on that Saturday afternoon, 12 January 1997 as Harambee Stars battled the more fancied Super Eagles of Nigeria in a World Cup qualifier.

After weeks of sabre rattling, name calling and general indiscipline so usual before major football matches, as sure as night follows day at 4pm, the battle was surely and firmly joined. Stars did not disappoint leaving us the hundreds of fans noisy, boisterous and happy like primary school nippers just released from class.

Ken Simiyu drew the first blood and this sent us to the other side of ecstasy. Although Jonathan Akpoborie would level it later, deep in our hearts and souls we knew we had beaten the Nigerians.

Fast forward to 2023 and this time Stars are playing Pakistan. Yes, you heard that right, Pakistan! Many who heard of the match reports for the first time thought it was a cricket match. Alas! It was football we were talking about.

What I found worrying was the fact that many, especially those in charge of our football, were over the moon celebrating a win over Pakistan. Olympus has fallen! That we are almost uncorking champagne bottles ready to splash our spic and span suits wet celebrating a football win over Pakistan shows just how low we have sunk.

A country that could give Nigeria a run for its money now scraping the barrel of football vying for honours with the likes of Pakistan! Where did the rain start beating us? I know there are some who will crawl out of the woodwork and start lecturing me on patriotism yada yada.

Utter nonsense if you ask me! All over the world countries are striving to make progress not only in sports but in all endevaours they embark on. We can’t pretend to be a serious country when our football is making very huge strides. Backwards.

I sincerely hope that those we have charged with the responsibility of running our football will move with speed and address this situation.

Tied to this is the issue of the second tier league and here I have in mind the Mara Sugar versus Silibwet game played Monday last week. This was not a football match but a farcical display by two teams who, in decent countries, should have been banned from taking part in any football match.

The fact of the matter is that Mara Sugar needed seven goals so as to enhance their chances of getting promoted to the topflight league. Then somehow, they work magic and get to wing the very number of goals against Silibwet.