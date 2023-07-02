Pain of feeling shame on behalf of ignominious sports officials

Last weekend when the final round of matches of the FKF Premier league were being played, we crossed our fingers in fear of shame.

Kenyans must understand that we feel the shame on behalf of the Football Kenya Federation because the people therein are incapable of that silly human emotion.

The hotness of the face; the erection of all hair in the body; the slight trembling and muscle tics that come from shame is unknown to that posse.

The reason for our crossed fingers was that the real winner of the league was still unknown and two teams playing some 400 kilometres apart could win it at the same time.

There was only one trophy and the federation, which is broke and couldn’t even pay the winners of the league, couldn’t be expected to have some helicopter at hand roving the skies and waiting to be told to either go to western Kenya, or to Nairobi to deliver the cup in time!

We do not know if there was a replica trophy but we learn from insiders that it was a notoriously cheap cup purchased somewhere in River Road; the medals given to winners are not worth the name…we can go on but you get the reason why we were crossing our fingers and feeling uncomfortable with very hot and dark faces!

All we know is that a few years ago, the president of FKF announced in the shrillest manner possible, that the federation had procured a trophy worth Sh5 million.

That trophy was too valuable to be kept at Kandanda House and was to be deposited in a very secure bank in the country. It was one trophy without a replica and as such it wouldn’t have stopped our apprehension last weekend.

Tusker won that trophy once last season before FKF’s suspension and the following season, Tusker were handed a netball trophy.

Kakamega Homeboyz also won the Mozzart Bet Cup and we congratulate them on the same. This means that the Homeboyz and Gor Mahia will represent Kenya in continental tournaments. This is where we should start to collectively cross our fingers to ward off shame.

That is all we can do now; it is our patriotic duty. Let us acclimatise ourselves; steel our nerves in advance because a sea of shame shall engulf our population.

There is not a single stadium in Kenya capable of hosting CAF matches. The teams can’t be allowed to host CAF matches because the inspectors came and saw the huge flaws in them.