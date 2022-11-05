Our heroes ask for just one thing; recognition in life

In 1964, Kenya made its debut at the Olympic Games as a one-year-old country.

One young man inspired the celebrations of a nation. Wilson Kiprugut won Kenya's first Olympic medal - a bronze in the 800 metres at the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games.

In Kiprugut's own words, the motivation to perform well was for himself and the country.

A quarter century since this victory, the motivation and influences of our sports people remain the same. This fire was evident when 57 years later, the country returned to Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Kiprugut's message to Team Kenya before they departed was to bring back the gold medal that he lost. Immanuel Korir won gold in the event, and his compatriot Ferguson Rotich claimed silver.

This week, this legend departed. As we celebrate his life and that of Philip Waruinge, the legendary Kenyan boxer who also passed away recently – the question again arises, what is the space of legends in our society and how should we celebrate them?

Treating our heroes as role models inspires millions. Every legend comes from a family, a community, a county. Let’s start by celebrating and giving them the opportunity to tell their story.

In addition to hosting team welcome ceremonies, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) has put in place some recognition and award schemes including cash awards for Olympics and Commonwealth Games medallists.

Their performances and exploits should not die with them, but be immortalised.

NOC-K is in discussions with the University of Nairobi, a leading Center of academic excellence, to include Olympic documents in their library for next generations to read about heroes of Kenya.

NOC-K is consulting the National Museum of Kenya for sports legends display space where their stories and artefacts can be showcased to Kenyans, a role currently undertaken by NOC-K secretariat.

NOC-K has also started a celebration and recognition scheme for legends after major events, to honor past great athletes.

After Commonwealth Games 2022, Sabina Chebichii ‘Petticot Princess’ and Tecla Chemabwai were honored, the former posthumously. Sabina was the first Kenyan female to win a Commonwealth medal at age 14.

Following Tokyo Olympics 2020, Wilson Kiprugut and Kipchoge Keino were the first legends to be recognised. It was an honor for Ferguson Rotich (Tokyo 2020 Silver Medalist in 800metres) to present Wilson Kiprugut the honorary award, showing the spirit of Kenya’s great performance continues.

As we go to Paris 2024, what a celebration it will be to bring the gold medal to Kenya once again!