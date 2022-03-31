Our football officials are operating in bubble of self-deception

An old axiom of war is to clearly identify what your enemy most wants you to do, then fail to do it.

This is an iron tactic that has been in use since time immemorial, and is still being employed. As his invasion continues to attract negative attention, Russian President Vladimir Putin remains obstinate.

To justify his actions and get Russians to support him, he has told them it is not Ukraine but Nato and the West that wants to see their country humiliated in defeat, and his presidency sabotaged.

To a large extent the Russian people have believed him. For how long they will stand by him is a different question altogether.

The same scenario is at play here at home. Kenya now stands suspended from all football activities and yet no strategies or assurances are forthcoming from those who head the game.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, caretaker committee chairman Aaron Ringera and Secretary General Linda Oguttu continue to moisturise and hydrate while the dreams of thousands of players, referees and coaches stand halted.

Everyone knows what can be done to make things right, but blind ego and a pervasive tendency to make the wrong decisions has brought us to this place where nothing is going on because nobody is doing anything.

We are operating in a bubble of self-deception, threatening to appear at games we have clearly been disqualified from, organising league matches week in week out and planning sham elections in the hope that if we keep at it for long enough, Fifa will have no choice but to readmit us unconditionally.

It is a hopeless situation more so for the players who had nothing to do with the turn of events, but stand to lose the most from the impasse.

But, more of the hopelessness has to do with the fact that the committee that was appointed to steer the football ship back on track has turned out to be a liability.

Kenyans are rudely awakening to the fact that once again, we are being led by a bunch of people who have nothing constructive to offer to Kenyan football. The patient we took to hospital has been over sedated by quack anesthetists, and is now at risk of leaving the hospital crippled.

Amina was initially scrupulous in her firm decision making. But now, after putting on a brave face and then talking about being in communication with Fifa and CAF, she stands aloof, same as all powerful talking heads in government.

Local football enthusiasts observe painfully that football is no longer important enough to merit airtime in political campaigns.

That’s how low we have fallen. Unless a drastic improvement happens in the way the committee discharges its duties, Kenyans should brace themselves for even more trauma.

That said, there are those with a nostalgia for the former FKF office who like to hint that the former office holders will return and be the ones to save our football. They won’t.

They do not have the capacity and the people do not want them. If current happenings are to go by, the only thing that can save Kenyan football from further ruin is Kenyans themselves.