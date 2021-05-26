Our dominance in road races bodes well for Olympics

Titus Ekiru, Reuben Kiprop and Barnabas Kiptum after Milano Marathon

Milano Marathon winner Titus Ekiru (centre), second-placed Reuben Kiprop (left) and Barnabas Kiptum pose for a photo at the podium after the race held in Italy on May 16, 2021. Ekiru won in a new personal best time and course record of 2:02:57. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Barnaba Korir

What you need to know:

  • As a federation, we are constantly in touch with them at their respective training bases,  ready to step in and anchor them as they seek to sail to success.
  • For other road racers, let’s keep the fire burning and flying our flag higher; we salute you. 

Undoubtedly, the coronavirus pandemic has put paid to the resolutions many athletes had set out at the beginning of last year as far as their careers are concerned. No one had conceived that the current situation (cancellation or postponement of many competitions) would last this long. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.