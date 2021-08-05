Our collective silence emboldening bad football practices

FKF President Nick Mwendwa

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa addresses journalists during the unveiling of the FKF-Premier League trophy on July 29, 2021 at the Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  John Aggrey

What you need to know:

  • Politicians in Kenya consider late night television a perfect platform to launch an agenda.
  • And this past week was no different.

Our collective silence continues to embolden bad football practices.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.