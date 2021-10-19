Organisers begin early plans for 2022 Safari Rally

Sebastien Ogier (left) and his navigator Julien Ingrassia celebrate their win during the award ceremony of the WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha on June 27,2021

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • The Safari Rally, which successfully returned to the WRC calendar last year after a 19-year hiatus, will be held on June 23-26 in Nairobi and Naivasha
  • Already, route organisers Nazir Yakub and Anwar Sidi are on location in Naivasha to review possible changes , offer expert views and ensure the Safari can be held even at short notice
  • The season kicks off in January with Rallye Monte-Carlo in the French Alps, which will be based solely in Monaco for the first time since 2006

The FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) appears to have put the effects of Covid-19 behind it after the pandemic disrupted its calendar for the last 18 months and is planning ahead.  

