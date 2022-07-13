Oregon could unveil Kenya’s next generation of track stars

Expectation is already in the air as local athletics fans await the World Championships that begin on Friday in Eugene, Oregon with bated breath.

And rightfully so as Team Kenya is teeming with big names and youthful athletes who will be making their maiden appearance at a senior international competition.

Faith Chepng’etich, Hellen Obiri, Julius Yego and Ferdinand Omanyala are some of the big names that will be relied upon to provide leadership in camp and it’s no wonder Yego and Omanyala were picked as captain and assistant captain respectively.

My eyes will however be on juniors Jackline Chepkoech (steeplechase) and Emmanuel Wanyonyi (800m) as well as Abel Kipsang (1,500m) who will be making his debut at the World Championships.

The duo of Jackline and Wanyonyi wowed a packed Kasarani stadium last year as they won their respective races during the World Under-20 Championships held in Nairobi last year.

And last month, Jackline took the trials by storm beating former two-time world junior champion Celliphine Chespol on her way to victory. With world champion Beatrice Chepkoech also in the mix, Kenyans can look forward to a 1-2-3 in the women’s race as young Jackline will likely join Chespol and Beatrice in the podium in her first major senior championship.

No disrespect to Uganda's Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai and Kenyan-Kazakhstani Norah Jeruto and Kenyan-Bahraini Winfred Yavi, but we are going for the sweep.

Jackline has shown remarkable improvement under the guidance of coach Patrick Sang who seems to have rubbed his mastery of the steeplechase on her if her display at the trials is anything to go by.

Kipsang won his first major championship last month when he bagged the Africa 1,500m title in Reduit, Mauritius. His gold medal performance came on the back of victories in the Doha and Birmingham legs of the Diamond League.

Notably, Kipsang won the 1,500m race at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi and the trials where he pipped world champion Timothy Cheruiyot on his way to victory.

Kipsang stunned the world when he set a new Olympic record of 3:31.65 when winning the semi-finals at the delayed Tokyo Summer Games. Even though that record was lowered by Jakob Ingebrigtsen who clocked 3:28.32 in the final, Kipsang has carried his form into the new season and is a hot favourite for gold in Oregon.

Ingebritsen will certainly be his main challenger alongside local rival Cheruiyot but with good planning Kipsang is best placed to match the Norwegian’s kick and ensure the 1,500m gold remains in Kenya.

Wycliffe Kinyamal might have won the 800m race during the trials but one Emmanuel Wanyonyi stands as Kenya’s best bet for a medal over the distance.

The world junior champion is a protege of former world 800m champions Janeth Jepkosgei and has already shown what he can do at senior level when winning the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting in May.

Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir’s form is worrying heading to the World Championships while Kinyamal is consistently inconsistent.