Once again, AFC inactive in transfer window

As the transfer window officially opens today until March 27 for Kenyan clubs to beef up their squads for the second leg of the season, AFC Leopards will once again be inactive as they are serving a two-window ban which is expected to end in June.

The world football governing body Fifa imposed the ban in February last year after the club failed to clear debts owed to its former players.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League side registered four players; John Makwata, Cliff Nyakeya, Victor Omune and Josephat Lopaga while serving yet another ban over the same reason.

The four players were acquired in January last year to stabilise the ship, but they waited to be cleared.

Ingwe started the season in an awkward situation after a mass exodus at the club ahead of the new season.

But the local giants have been depending mostly on players from their academy who have remained competitive, shaking the likes of defending league champions Tusker and 19-time league winners Gor Mahia, to remain among the title contenders.

Ban will be lifted in June

Asked whether they are expecting to sign any players after the ban is lifted in June, the club’s secretary-general Gilbert Andugu said that the team must be strengthened when that time comes.

The technical bench knows that some youngsters promoted from the junior team have developed into key players, but they will need support in the second leg of the campaign.

The technical bench has three months to identify key targets ahead of the transfer window.

After watching most of AFC Leopards’ matches this season, the team will certainly need a goalkeeper as a back up to our in-form Levis Opiyo.

Leopards must also start looking for a central defender, a creative midfielder and at a deadly striker to reinforce the squad.

Leopards will urgently need to reinforce the attack. On many occasions, the team has created chances, but they lack the right mentality.