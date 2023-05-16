Omanyala thrilled sports fans, Safari Rally promises much more

With 96 measured steps, his short, mighty limbs a blur of receding Adidas special purpose blue spikes, Ferdinand Omanyala disengaged the last step at exactly 9.84 seconds from the start of the 100 metres dash.

A record 25,000 spectators had withstood heat and humidity for that ecstatic moment which they celebrated for more than 10 minutes before starting to leave the stadium a happy lot.

This dash which lit the Kasarani Stadium, the same venue Nigerian Chidi Imoh set a wind-assisted world record of 9:92 seconds in 1987 proved beyond doubt the pulling and unifying power of sports, and why most disciplines excel with a single anchor like Omanyala.

It also provided food for thought about Kasarani, venues of most battles which remain etched in our psyche like the Omanyala show.

If the 10 seconds by Omanyala brought down the house to end the 4th edition of the Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour last Saturday, then the WRC Safari will lift the spirit of millions more next month in the same locality which hosts the Super Special Stage of the 70th WRC Safari Rally when the best two drivers, possibly Kalle Rovanpera and Ott Tanak or Theirry Neuville race side by side in the opening stage of the three-day event regarded as the most exciting in the 13 rounds championship.

Omanyala has re-awakened Nairobians, so much starved of high-octane sports events since last year’s Safari to the point of event organisers questioning the rationale towards sports events apathy in the city.

But aficionados point out that Nairobians, and now Kenyans have been so much exposed to high-level international events that local derbies remain just that, local.

But the Kenya Open, Kip Keino Classic and the mother of them all, WRC Safari Rally, is the tonic and standard to uplift sports in this country, and the WRC Secretariat is living nothing to chance, as the event's CEO Phineas Kimathi tasked the sporting arm to go beyond the norm of the last two editions last week.

Roles have been defined with the Sports ministry leading from the front just as it did with the Kip Keino Classic. Aware of this, the Safari’s organisers have stepped up their mission to sustain the Omanyala’s effect as Nairobi and Naivasha are being prepared for the biggest public party from June 19 which kicks off the 2023 WRC Safari Rally Kenya, the CEO confirmed.

There is no cause for alarm, the Safari Rally machine remains well-oiled and humming soundly.

This year’s Safari is bigger and better as it celebrates its 70th anniversary which will be celebrated in special ways by Kenyans for the mutual benefit of all as the secretariat rolls out the elaborate plan.

Existing sponsors KCB Bank, Toyota Kenya and prospective partners spent the whole of yesterday getting acquainted with the route and locations of interest including spectator stages in Kedong, Loldia and Soysambu, traditionally the epicentre of activities which defines the Safari as one melting pot for business, tourism and the feel-good amongst Kenyans led by route boss Anwar Sidi.

Again borrowing a leaf from the Kip Keino Classic, nothing works better than a perfected synergy between the media, host federations, the government and corporate sponsors who were in sync at Kasarani. Barnaba Korir’s led Local Organising Committee (LOC) did a splendid job.

The same has been promised to be replicated in the Safari. And, as the athletics event confirmed, the hustlers' concept of allowing ordinary Kenyans to serve the sports fans is a grand idea to develop and nurture the sports tourism and business concept.

Unlike in previous years, more hustlers will be able to trade without licensing restrictions at the ceremonial start at Uhuru Park and all spectator areas in Naivasha and Gilgil.

Bhabra reckons and is common knowledge that when all is said and done, the route is the true definition of the success of the Safari. He started work last July and presented the draft itinerary to the FIA.

He has gone through it with FIA technical delegates and now what remains is for the rubber to meet the dirt.