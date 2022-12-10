Olympic medal carries huge honour

Being an Olympic medalist puts one in an exclusive global club. Be it the professional tennis or NBA player earning millions of dollars, to the amateur athlete in wrestling or taekwondo rising to be a member of this club.

An Olympic medal represents the highest levels of athletic achievement. Every country attaches great importance to athletes on winning medals at the Olympic Games, because it is a matter of national pride, and a good way of commanding respect from others.

Pamela Jelimo, Kenya’s greatest female runner in 800 metres was the first Kenyan woman to win an Olympic gold medal at only 18 years old in the Beijing 2008 Games.

Last Wednesday, at the Nairobi National Museum, Pamela almost tearfully expressed her bitter-sweet emotions of having to wait 10 years to receive her second medal, the London 2012 bronze medal in Athletics 800 metres.

This was during an event in which National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) was privileged to organise with the blessings of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in honour of Jelimo, after they reallocated the medal in the event. The awards were presented by IOC Members and legendary, Dr. Kipchoge Keino and Dr. Paul Tergat.

Jelimo finished fourth in London 2012, but the IOC disqualified and stripped Mariya Savinova, of her fist place win in the event for doping offence, upgrading Jelimo to third position.

Looking back at the origins of the Olympic medal and why it is this significant, the tradition dates back to ancient Olympic Games in 776BC. For about 250 years, the Games took place in Olympia, Greece. The sanctuary was marked by olive trees, from which the victory Olive Wreaths were cut. These were the awards adorned to only the winners.

The tradition of awarding medals began at the first modern Olympics in Athens in 1896. The first-place winner was awarded a silver, with the second-place being awarded with a bronze medal.

Currently, gold, silver and bronze medals are awarded to the top three finishers, a tradition that began at the St. Louis 1904 Olympic Games.

About 10,000 athletes compete at the Olympic Games, but in Paris 2024 for instance, there will be only a total of 987 gold, silver or bronze medals to be won in 329 events.

In 594 days, Kenyan athletes will be in Paris to give a shot at bringing home one of the 987 medals. In the 32 disciplines in the sports programme, Kenya has won medals only in athletics and boxing.