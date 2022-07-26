Okutoyi has done us proud, do more to support her and other talents

Back in the day, there was the huge Tusker Village, home to employees of Kenya Breweries Limited (now better known as EABL). The planners of the estate and the firm’s managers had recreation facilities that catered to everyone’s taste.

From a boxing ring to football and rugby stadiums and a well-maintained tennis court, one could take their pick. It was here I watched my friend Richard Madegwa nurture his football skills, following in the footsteps of his father to play for AFC Leopards and Harambee Stars.

On the other hand, Richard’s siblings Elly and the late Linda Madegwa found solace in tennis and they went on to become veritable players on the national scene.

I was reminded of the duo after watching the sterling performance by Angella Okutoyi, the young damsel who did us proud for being the first Kenyan to win a Grand Slam title – a feat she achieved in the juniors doubles at Wimbledon partnering Rose Marie Nijkamp.

Sport for the elite

Angella’s story also mirrors the Madegwas’. In our part of the world, tennis has often been seen as a sport for the elite and even the playing courts are normally in the leafy suburbs.

Owing to this, most of the people who have played tennis to national and international level tend to be from the more affluent neighbourhoods.

In a story titled Kenyan prodigy Okutoyi aiming to “Serena of Africa at French Open”, this newspaper while admiring her dream said: High ambitions for a young woman who ranks 66 in the world junior rankings and who has overcome the tragedy of losing her mother when she was an infant.

The signs are already encouraging after she became the first Kenyan girl to win a junior Grand Slam match earlier this year when she reached the third round of the Australian Open.

"Playing at the Grand Slam, which has always been a dream for me, was a good experience and a good lesson too," said Okutoyi who draws inspiration from Serena Williams, her childhood idol whose style of play she has adopted.

Her coach Francis Rogoi says Okutoyi is gifted and that when she begins her Paris campaign, she will do so armed with a powerful backhand and an aggressive baseline game, just like the 23-time Grand Slam winner Williams.

I have followed tennis for as long as I can remember. I watched a young Boris Becker rise from obscurity to world stardom. I followed Andre Agassi. Martina Navratilova. The Bible verse spitting Michael Chang. Name them.

From the eyes of a connoisseur I have no doubt that Angella has what it takes to make it to the big stage. What we need as a country is to offer her the support she needs.

That she came from a not so privileged background to conquer the world of tennis is a good reminder to hundreds of girls and boys in Kenya that they too can pick up a tennis racket and cause a racket in the courts of our country and the world.

Call it the Angella effect but I believe the Ministry of Sports can act fast and roll out a programme that will popularise the sport to our children.

Their counterparts at the Ministry of Education should also follow suit and provide the expensive equipment in our public schools.

Corporates should step in

I am aware that many corporates sponsor sports as part of their giving back to community initiatives. It is time they started thinking out of the box and instead of concentrating on the traditional favourites like athletics and football, they can start venturing into tennis.

I was thrilled to see a tweet from our national carrier Kenya Airways that they were flying Angella home after her heroic Wimbledon performance. I am challenging other corporates to look for the other many Angellas we must be having in our estates and villages.

I must also congratulate our High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Manoah Esipisu and our ambassador to France Judi Wakhungu.