Officiating standards in top leagues going down

Refereeing standards in Kenyan leagues — especially the top Football Kenya Federation and the National Super League — raise a lot of questions.

Fans feel that frequent wrong decisions against teams will slow down the growth of the game.

Mbaraki Sports Club, Bukhungu Stadium, Muhoroni Grounds, Moi Stadium Kisumu, Ligi Ndogo, Camp Toyoyo have been singled out as slaughterhouses for visiting teams.

In fact, some local referees literally join the fans in humiliating the visitors.

In most cases, local referees here tend to have a soft spot for the home teams.

Hints of such actions are noticeable when most of the 50-50 fouls are ruled in favour of the home teams and sometimes key opposing players are booked indiscriminately.

Blatant errors

Referees are seen raising flags at the slightest touch of the ball towards the home team’s goal. At these venues, it is impossible to beat the hosts if local referees are in charge.

With the first leg of the league nearing the end, a number of coaches have claimed that referees are committing blatant errors which could affect their performance.

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems took issue with some referees whom he said have made biased decisions during Ingwe matches with their opponents benefiting from controversial decisions.

The 57-year-old Belgian coach cited their recent match against Nzoia Sugar one of those affected by poor officiating.

He claimed their 0-0 draw was forced by the match referee. He accused the same official of making a bad call when Leopards lost 2-1 to Wazito FC in Muhoroni on January 4.

Tusker FC coach Robert Matano blamed his team’s 2-0 loss to Gor Mahia in their round 15 match on poor officiating. City Stars have appealed their 2-1 loss to Bandari.