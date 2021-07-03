Officials will do well to spare themselves court battles in retirement

In spite of our claim to knowledge and wisdom, daily experiences have a way of teaching us lessons that last long after our claim to sophistication is gone.

Terribly hard up but hungry in town one evening, I entered a restaurant with a friend and after settling down at the far corner where we could see people’s reactions whenever a beautiful girl came in, we placed our orders which were promptly delivered.

My friend took coffee and samosas while I settled on good serving of fresh fruit juice at the restaurant.

My glass was soon half empty but, being mindful of the state of my wallet, I decided against placing any more orders. A man must live within his means. We alternated between sipping away and telling stories, but continued reading people’s faces whenever a new patron checked in until a fly popped out of nowhere at our otherwise clean table and flew head-first into my half-full glass. To say I was agonised is an understatement.

Noticing what had happened and careful not to make a bad situation worse, my friend maintained a studious silence, then said: “That fly in your juice, isn’t it like those empty-headed but tough-talking and conniving sports administrators who fly straight into office and proceed to kill the hopes and aspirations of young sportsmen and women?” I agreed without saying anything.

Nobody understands the meaning of agony better than a hard up man whose rich soup has been invaded by a fly just when he has washed his hands and has settled down to enjoy a meal.

And nobody understands the meaning of lost opportunity better than an athlete whose chance of a bright career has been squandered by joyriders running sports federations.

Like the subject of the Greek fable of a fly that fell into the soup while it was still cooking, our thieving sports administrators will reflect at the hour of their reckoning and say, “I have eaten, I have drunk, I have taken a bath; if I die, what do I care?” before drowning.

Examples from politics have shown that sometimes, the end comes way before the conniving sports administrators have “eaten, drunk, and taken a bath.” Just ask former South African president Jacob Zuma.

Whenever I see a picture of Zuma, my mind races back to a 2006 cartoon by Zapiro (Jonathan Shapiro) depicting Zuma standing with a shower head sticking out of his balding head as accusations of rape swirl around him.

Sacked as South Africa’s Deputy President in 2005 after his personal advisor who had been convicted of soliciting for a bribe went on to implicate him in the incident, Zuma, who nevertheless remained widely popular within the African National Congress, was tried for rape a year later and found himself in trouble for his “Aids shower comment.”

A HIV-positive Aids activist who was Zuma’s long-term family friend claimed that he had raped her without using a condom, but the sacked vice president who later became president said they had consensual sex, then he proceeded to take a shower “to protect himself from getting Aids.”

Zuma went on to become South Africa’s president but his regime was riddled with corruption claims and was forced to resign by his own party African National Congress in 2018.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 15 months in jail by the country’s highest court and has been given five days to hand himself in to police.

The sentence comes after the Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt for defying its order to appear at an inquiry into corruption while he was president.

As president, he squandered an opportunity to leave a good legacy, and his successor Cyril Ramaphosa has done well not to intervene in his predecessor’s legal battles.

Last month, Zuma pleaded not guilty in a separate corruption trial involving a Sh540 billion ($5bn) arms deal from the 1990s.

The other example is from Zambia’s founding, the late father Kenneth Kaunda who failed to read the signs of time and soiled his legacy by overstaying his welcome as president.

After losing the 1991 elections to Fredrick Chiluba, he suffered the ignominy of a treason charge and an attempt to have him declared stateless under the watch of his successor who still perceived him as a threat.

If the experiences of the two former presidents are not enough to make our local leaders and sports administrators change, nothing will.

Leaders come and go but the institutions will remain and will be occupied by other people as the greedy leaders fight endless corruption cases.

jmwamba@ke.nationmedia.com