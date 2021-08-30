Officials should stop washing dirty linen in public

I read on social media a press release attributed to our club treasurer Dolphina Achieng accusing some officials of misusing and/or diverting money meant for the club to unknown destination.

A frustrated Achieng said as treasurer she should be in the know when there is money coming in and money going out.

I think she is right on this, the club treasurer is the custodian of all books of accounts of the club.

But my point of departure with her is how she went about raising the issue.

And it has become now a norm at the club-washing our dirty linen in public.

It is not the first time that an elected official is accusing another of either interfering with the other' duties or mismanagement.

When I read such issues on social media, I feel ashamed being associated with this great club and I ask myself: Does it have to come to this?

What happened to collective responsibility at our club?

Why is it that we cannot speak with one voice as an office?

I look at other clubs in the region and it is a disgrace that Gor Mahia, the only club in East Africa to have won a continental title is operating like a chang'aa den where the seller of the brew and the consumers shout at each other without any care.

We ask ourselves- why we cannot attract more corporate sponsors and the answer is within us, we cannot because of the chaotic manner with which we run the club.

Achieng is not the first to expose the rot at the club or the division in the club management, we have seen this play to the public gallery.

It is time this came to an end.

We must now stop washing our dirty linen in public and start working for the benefit of the club.

I challenge Ambrose Rachier to rein in and show leadership at the club.

With the current happenings, even our players will start disrespecting the officials because of how they are accusing and exposing each other on social media.

Should the club officials fail to start working together and speaking with one voice, the club membership need to come in and chart a way foward.