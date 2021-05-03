Officials can’t get away with slighting players, coaches’ pacts

Former Harambee Stars coach Bobby Williamson during an interview with Nation Sport at his residence in Nairobi on August 16, 2020.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Rivals Gor Mahia have had their fair share of disputes with coaches; including the case of former coach Steve Polack who is yet to be paid his Sh1.4 million dues after Fifa’s three months’ notice elapsed last week. 
  • Our clubs have never realised that local labour laws can force employers to fulfil their contractual obligations. If that is to happen, AFC and Gor would wind up.

Ignoring Fifa regulations while hiring coaches and players by Kenyan teams is coming back to haunt them. Be it the national team Harambee Stars or clubs, the history is the same.

