Of blooming talent, venue and selection headaches for Athletics Kenya

Titus Ekiru celebrates after winning the Milano Marathon men's race in Italy on May 16, 2021

Titus Ekiru celebrates after winning the Milano Marathon men's race in Italy on May 16, 2021. Ekiru won in a new personal best time and course record of 2:02:57. 

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

  • Mpoke is successful in balancing books and a career in athletics, much to the admiration of his coaches at the Texas A&M University
  • Just a day after Mpoke’s amazing run, another sensational athlete, Titus Ekiru, caused waves by winning the Milan Marathon in two hours, two minutes and 57 seconds
  • The embarrassment of distance running talent is a good problem for AK to have, given that many other nations struggle to get athletes inside the Olympic standard of 2:11:30

On July 15, 2017, a fresh-faced Moitalel Mpoke clocked a personal best time of 52.06 seconds to bag silver during the World Under-18 Championships at Nairobi’s Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

