Of beer-drinking clergymen and World Cup ‘madness’

In my not so many years of social drinking, the most peculiar thing I’ve ever witnessed in a pub setting is the sight of an otherwise venerable-looking man of the cloth, complete in an unmistakable white collar, graciously walking in and promptly placing his order for a cold Tusker Malt.

It was a Friday afternoon and the location was a popular tavern in an upmarket locale in Nairobi. I, alongside several sports journalists, had been invited to a fans’ viewing party of the 2010 Fifa World Cup kick off, courtesy of MultiChoice Kenya.

Prior to the clergyman’s grand entry, I had been feasting my eyes in the bubbly ambiance of the placid joint. There was a buzz about the place but the surround HD commentary somehow muffled the animated conversation of vuvuzela-brandishing fans all dressed in all sorts of national team shirts, except Haramabee Stars’ red jersey.

The excitement and the animated mood of the fans was quite understandable. It was the day of the kick off for a tournament that was being held on African soil for the very first time.

Then it became very noisy when hosts South Africa and Mexico got things underway.

Every time “our team” Bafana Bafana laid siege on the Mexicans, a colleague, with whom I was sharing a table, would jump to his feet while shouting himself hoarse.

In contrast, an elderly Caucasian man perched on a high stool would react in spontaneous fits of anger. The guy kept flailing his arms wildly while mouthing some inaudible protests which were duly drowned in the din.

At first I mistook the old man’s livid reaction for the annoyance of a Neo-apartheid loyalist. But then I quickly realised the poor fellow was actually aghast by my colleague’s perceived insolence in denying him a perfect view of the screen that had captured the attention of all and sundry in the house.

I was tickled, but I didn’t bother to alert my apparently oblivious colleague who was too engrossed in his cheer-leading exertions to take any notice.

Then a few minutes before half-time, a middle-aged gentleman settled on the empty table across ours. He was soon joined by the clergyman in a grey suit and the two immediately ordered their drinks. Now, that got the attention of my mystified colleague who briskly posted his observation on Facebook.

Shortly, the roof came down when Siphiwe Tshabalala let fly a rocket of a shot that nestled with a beautiful bulge on the top corner of the Mexican net in the 55th minute. Goal number one of 2010 Fifa World Cup! The noise from the blurring vuvuzelas, honking cars and wild cheers was deafening.

But then it’s all square with 23 minutes left on the clock as Rafael Marquez equalised for the Mexicans. A few rounds of cheers are heard from some overzealous fans who seem to be just happy to savour the moment.

When the game ended, I approached the indignant Caucasian. He was as high as a kite from his tipple and his head slightly drooped. When I introduced myself he quickly grabbed my identification tag, gave it a long hard dreary look, then snarled in a drunken drawl, “I’m not a mzungu, I’ve lived in Kenya for 12 years!”