What if top clubs in Kenya formed a breakaway national Super League?

Amidst the gloom and doom in football brought about by the raging Covid-19 pandemic, I recently had a deja vu dream.

In my blissful slumber I dreamt that the long-suffering fans of Kenyan football were all smiles following an announcement by six top clubs in the country they had formed a national Super League.

AF Pardus, Go Mania, AC Breweries, Kenya Defend, Shabama and Coast Rangers said they were forming the breakaway competition immediately and would release fixtures to be played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The respective chairmen of Pardus, Mania and Breweries, the chief drivers of the competition, said they had formed the league because they were tired with the corruption, mismanagement and incompetence of Football Association of Kenya (FAK).

They revealed they had secured a multi-billion sponsorship for several years from giant sports betting firm BetEmperors and would announce the official launch of the partnership soon.

They also said they had secured television rights for the envisaged elite league with renowned pay per view satellite and online television channel STATV that guaranteed the tournament a national, continental and global audience, translating to heavy exposure of the local game.

“This not about us being selfish or greedy. It is about the future of Kenyan football. It is a win, win situation for all. We will have the best local talent playing in this league, players earning good money and top talent feeding our national team, Harambee Stars,” the Super League proponents turned on the charm.

As expected reactions were swift and strong. A livid FAK president Nielson Mwega declared the league illegal and decreed it would never be allowed to play in Kenya as long as he was in charge of the game in the country.

“Who do these teams think they are!? They do not own football in this country, we do. In fact, we have with immediate effect, banned the six teams from all our competitions. None of their players will be allowed to play for the country or in any CAF or Fifa competition,” the fuming FAK president further said.

“We will call for a national congress and ban these clubs, their players and officials for life. Who do they think they are? They will know who runs football in Kenya.”

CAF issued a statement that only FAK had the mandate to run football in Kenya.

Fifa expressed their unreserved support for whichever decision the Kenyan football authorities made affirming they had absolute confidence in the country’s football leadership to carry out its mandate in line with the world body’s statutes.

The Ministry of Sports, in maintaining its mainly hands off approach to the sport, said it was closely studying the situation and would act according to the law.

Social media was ablaze with one-half of commentators supporting the renegade clubs, while the other half condemned the action and urged FAK to take stiff action. It did not matter that most people posting comments never bother to attend football matches in stadiums.

On the ground, there were lively demonstrations by the different sets of fans of the six clubs in support of the Super League while denouncing the Football Association of Kenya for working to the detriment of the teams.

This being Kenya, sponsored counter demonstrations were organised to protest against the proposed league and condemn the pesky clubs for bringing the game into disrepute.

Following protracted skirmishes on the streets and heated national debate over the breakaway league the government announced the formation of a Presidential Committee to comprehensively review how the game was run in the country.

The committee was mandated to examine why clubs and the federation were always in conflict, the ownership and management structure of clubs, how money was made in football and how it was distributed.

The team was also expected to examine why many clubs were perpetually broke, what led to the disbandment of several premier league clubs including Nakumatt, Utalii, Oserian, Pipeline, amongst others, and why.

The committee’s work was led by a well-known, well-studied professor of law, Dr Moon Weka Weka, and its recommendations would result in new laws being passed by Parliament to improve football governance in Kenya.

I awoke the day the inaugural Super League opening match was scheduled to be played at a brand new, ultramodern stadium in Garissa, with the world’s attention firmly on Kenya.

I awoke to the news of the ill-fated European Super League that barely survived 48 hours after a stern backlash from fans, football authorities and governments.

I reflected on how the Kenyan Premier League came into being in 2004 following the breakaway of 11 clubs from a corrupt, incompetent and utterly mismanaged Football Kenya Federation a year earlier, and how the fight for control of the game continues to date.