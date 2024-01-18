Nurture talent for Kenyan teams to excel globallly

All eyes are now on Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and that is okay but when the curtains close and my Morocco is crowned champion, we’ll need to shift focus back home.

And just to remind you, here we have the national leagues (dilapidated), sponsored tournaments like Talanta Hela and Chapa Dimba (hard to follow due to limited coverage) and holiday village tournaments sponsored by politicians. But it is neither holiday period nor campaign season, so let’s focus on the first two.

A lot of talk has been had on why Kenya always seems to be punching below its weight in team sports decade in, decade out. Look at football, rugby, basketball, and even volleyball. Our performance in the international scene is often underwhelming, and the wins (such as the Shujaa winning the opening leg of the Challenger Series last weekend) are only seasonal. The problem is well known to everyone who walks across local sports circle, but the solution continues to elude us.

A story is told of a goalkeeper from Meru, just 18 years old, whose team reached the Talanta Hela finals and won the Golden Glove for Eastern Region. He was obviously talented, but at the post match chit-chat when asked what his next plans were, he casually replied that unless an opportunity arose for him to join the national team, he would return to his home in Isiolo to tend to his father’s goats.

Another story is told of a women’s team from Busia that won the same tournament in their region. How many teams from Busia are in the national women’s league? Exactly none. Where do you think the girls who proudly lifted that trophy will go after the tournament, especially if they don’t make it to college? Your guess is as good as mine.

There are no shortcuts. If we are to change from our current position of cheering for other countries because we cannot qualify for or make meaningful impact at major tournaments like the Afcon, we must create pathways to success. This is easier to do with individual sports like track and field, but requires a lot of commitment to achieve for team sports such as football, rugby, basketball, volleyball, netball and handball.

Now that sustaining teenage youth leagues has proved difficult, could we invigorate the high school circuits and sponsored tournaments such as Chapa Dimba to ensure the talented players who shine in those competitions don’t fall by the wayside?

The proactive step here would be to create a talent pipeline which involves objectively identifying, attracting, engaging, and nurturing potential players for the future. It also involves clearly defining what success would look like for our country. Does merely qualifying for Afcon count as success? Does it mean reaching there and winning a match, or is it about getting out of the group stage?

For me success would be about reaching a place where our teams have a legitimate chance to compete for and win championships on a regular basis. It is about almost always having highly-talented players, great coaching, a solid talent pipeline, strong tradition of success, an avid fan base and positive media coverage.