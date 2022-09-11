Nothing personal Nick Mwendwa, but Kenya needs fresh leadership 

There have been reports in the media — both social and mainstream — that Nick Mwendwa may be back at the helm of Kenyan football.

The reports were sparked by a letter authored by Mwendwa to world football governing body Fifa president Gianni Infantino indicating that with the change of government and withdrawal of cases in court, the Football Kenya Federation former boss was now clear to take back his position.

I am not privy to the developments in the court case against Mwendwa and I would not want to delve on that even if I had been following the matter, but my position remains clear, we need fresh leadership in our football.

Don’t get me wrong, I have nothing personal against Mwendwa. If anything, the man looks like the kind of chap I can easily sit down with and share a cup of our favourite drink.

Granted, over the last 10 months, our football has been in limbo after the action by outgoing Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed to disband the FKF executive and secretariat.

Fifa came down hard on us by suspending the country from international football, this was expected though, but the negative impact it has had on our football will hurt this nation for years to come.

But we should not wholesomely blame Amina for the woes our football has gone through over the years, we must accept we are paying the price of bad leadership.

I look at the neighbouring country Tanzania where their club football is thriving, I look at Ethiopia where leading African sports broadcaster SuperSport has invested in airing live their league and I ask myself; “Where did we go wrong?”

But the answer is very clear, we have had bad leadership of our game.

So, when I read that Mwendwa wants to sneak himself back to the management of the game, I cringe with fear. Fear not because of Mwendwa but because of what we have seen him do to our game the period he was in charge.

I am not accusing Mwendwa of mismanagement but failing to manage the game as we had expected him to do.

Yes, we have a new dispensation in the country with a new government taking over, but this should not be an open highway to bring back failed leadership to our game.

If at all Mwendwa and his team wants to come back, they should be ready to be audited for the period they were in office before Amina acted.

We should not encourage impunity in our game just because Mwendwa has close links with the incoming government.

We will welcome back Mwendwa if only he follows the law to the book.

Otherwise it is my hope that the new government will look into the football crisis and offer a lasting solution.

We need to have our football soar and this will only happen if we have a functioning FKF that is run professionally and is accountable to the ultimate owners of the game- the people of Kenya.