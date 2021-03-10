NOC-K have outdone themselves in preparing Team Kenya 

General Manager of Team Kenya for 2020 Olympics Barnaba Korir (right), Nandi County Chief Officer for Sports Kennedy Tanui (second, left), and coach David Leting (second, right)present cheque of Sh125,000 from National Olympic Committee of Kenya to world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge on March 8, 2021 in Eldoret. 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Barnaba Korir

  • I must say this kind of support will go a long way in ensuring the country maintains its stranglehold on marathon titles come the Olympic Games in Tokyo after our success at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2015.

Today, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) is on my mind and I must say they have done well in as far as preparations for July’s Tokyo Olympic Games are concerned.

