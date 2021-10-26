Paul Tergat
Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

TalkUP!

NOC-K elections wide-open affair with incumbents not certain of clean sweep

By  Charles Nyende

What you need to know:

  • Athletics Kenya, who lost in 2017, will certainly, again, want a seat in the executive. After all, they are Kenya's most successful sport at the Olympics.
  • It is difficult to see the entire NOC-K executive returning en masse as was the case in previous years.
  • Come November 16, delegates will decide.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) will hold elections on November 16, and boy, do they not look open.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.