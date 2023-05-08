No team can pull fans like Leopards, ban unfair

If you cannot defeat somebody or be as successful as they are, then it is more sensible to join them in what they are doing and perhaps get some advantage for yourself by doing so.

This is what Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has learnt just two weeks after they banned AFC Leopards fans from attending four home matches over chaos that erupted at Bukhungu Stadium during a match against Homeboyz on April 19.

Since the ban was imposed on Ingwe, the stadiums have been empty because the other 17 FKF Premier League teams can barely attract more than 300 fans.

The scenario reminded fans on the situation before AFC Leopards returned to the top tier league, the team was controversially relegated in 2006.

The return of Ingwe to the Premier League in 2009 underlined why the team is a household name.

Surcharged Sh6m

Without AFC Leopards, there is no football in Kenya. The impact of the suspension of the team’s fans from the stadium proves this point more than anything else.

AFC Leopards are still questioning why they are always punished by FKF led by Nick Mwendwa. Two years ago, the team was surcharged Sh6 million when they refused to honour a “Mashemeji” derby in Thika to protest the delay of the disbursement of sponsorship funds.

While it was our sworn rivals Gor Mahia who announced that they would not travel to Thika, Leopards were give a hefty fine compared to Gor’s Sh3 million. In January, Tusker FC players roughed up a referee at Kasarani while playing Leopards but nothing was done to them.

This partly explains why and how AFC Leopards accumulated debts that have seen former players petition Fifa for payments. It is the young innocent players who suffer when FKF resorts to using a hammer to kill a fly. What was the Sh6 million fine for?