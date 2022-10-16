New minister should fix sports sector

I expect Cabinet Secretary-designate for Sports Ababu Namwamba to move with speed to straighten sports matters once he is vetted this week and cleared to start working.

I have no doubt Namwamba will be cleared and become our new Sports CS, and having worked in that docket before, I believe he will work with the right people to fix our football that is in dire straits.

According to the timeline schedule for the vetting that begins today, Namwamba together with four other nominees will appear before the 15-member Committee on Appointments on Friday.

Before the committee chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, the nominees will be required to present their original IDs, academic and professional certificates, and letters of clearance and compliance from other relevant state agencies.

During the scrutiny, Namwamba will be vetted alongside four others nominees for other ministerial dockets.

When will the season start?

When Namwamba was the Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs from 2012 to 2013, he created a framework and a forum that can help in growing sports in the country if well-implemented.

While at the University of Nairobi in the mid-90s, Namwamba reached out to his colleagues to register as members of AFC Leopards.

He was a club official under the tenure of the late Peter Onalo.

In his community service, Namwamba has a charity that supports education, talent growth and economic empowerment for hundreds of young Kenyans.

He calls the foundation his “payback” to Kenya — himself a beneficiary of a Jomo Kenyatta Foundation scholarship in secondary school.

Our football teams are as good as ready for the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League, but the continued postponement of the league will throw their preparation into disarray.

The war between the government-backed FKF Transition Committee led by Maurice Oyugi and embattled federation chairman, Nick Mwendwa, has left them more befuddled than ever.