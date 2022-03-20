New coach Kimani on right track at Bandari

Bandari’s interim head coach, former Kenya international Anthony “Modo” Kimani, earned his maiden win against league leaders Kakamega Homeboyz this past week.

This has officially kicked in the coaching era of Kimani at Bandari where the tactician has now gone five games unbeaten and seems to be picking up speed and victories with each and every outing.

Since his appointment, Kimani has managed three wins and two draws, and is yet to taste defeat. He has reinstated Bandari back into the title race.

Speaking to the Dockyard, Kimani said “All hope is not lost, I believe that the title race is still open, we are not so far away from the leaders. We have had tough matches where we have shown our ability and ambition. To me, it’s still an open race and though it’s a tough call, we are still chasing the top spot.”

Kimani has rejuvenated the hopes and dreams of the dockers and the journey looks like it’s taking a good turn with good results and hope of a brighter future.

This surge of brilliance has caught the eye of the Kenya Ports Authority acting Managing Director John Mwangemi, who came to witness the demolition of Kakamega Homeboyz at the Mbaraki Sports Club. He was well-received by the board of trustees led by vice-chairman Bernard Osero.

The team displayed total domination of the game and bagged three points. The MD took time to talk to individual players who had performed well and gave them the much-needed motivation to face their next opponents with zeal and determination to win.

The team patron promised the club that he will do much more to ensure that they get full support to attain glory by bagging the coveted Kenyan Premier League title this season.

The MD's visit has been seen as a blessing to the team, it has rejuvenated the spirits of the boys and they have vowed to make him proud.

“The MD took time off his busy schedule to come and watch the match. This means so much to all of us” said Bandari captain Bernard Odhiambo.