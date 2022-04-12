National treasure: Where exactly are Kenya’s notable sports memorabilia?

Two things happened over the past one week that got me thinking.

First, it was announced that the jersey, worn by Diego Maradona when he scored twice against England for a 2-1 win in that famous 1986 World Cup quarterfinal better remembered for the infamous “hand of God” goal, is to be auctioned off this month.

The blue and white number 10 of Maradona has been owned, since the end of that classic played at a sold-out, bubbling Aztec Stadium in Mexico City, by England midfielder Steve Hodge, who swapped his jersey with the legendary south American.

The stupendous second goal netted by Maradona is arguably the best in the tournament’s history, but that is a story for another day.

Online bidding for the Maradona memorabilia will start this day, next week at $5.2 million (about Sh600 million).

Second, 1997 Tour de France winner German Jan Ullrich raised over €40,000 (Sh5.02 million) for children affected by the Russian war in Ukraine after auctioning his custom yellow Pinarello bicycle from the 1998 Tour de France.

Wow! A jersey worn in 1986, and a bike used for racing in 1988 were still intact, and obviously, quite precious.

Then I thought to myself, do Kenyans have any noteworthy sport memorabilia out there and would the items be considered valuable?

In my idle musing this week, there are many items I would consider of historic sporting significance to Kenyans and a collector’s desire should they still be available.

Joginder Singh aka “The Flying Sikh” was the first Kenyan to win the iconic Safari Rally thrice -- 1965, 1973, 1974. Does any piece of his rallying apparel when he competed in these three rallies still exist? Overalls, trousers, shirt, shoes, gloves, turban etc.

For the older generation in particular, the legendary Joginder Singh is easily the most famous and loved Safari Rally driver of all time. I cultural object.

I am sure any of his rally items put up for auction would fetch a tidy sum from the enthusiastic rally followers of this country.

Kenya’s beloved Harambee Stars stirs the hearts of their ardent followers not unlike the feelings one harbours for that first love you never completely get over.

The country first participated in the Africa Cup of Nations in 1972, losing one match (2-1 to Cameroon) and drawing two (1-1 each against Togo and Mali). Incidentally, this was, to date, Kenya’s best outing in the African finals.

Is there any Kenya team attire from that campaign out there, somewhere, anywhere? Personally, I would love to just have a glimpse of the jersey, or better still, the boots that Jonathan Niva wore at the Stade Omnisports in Yaounde on February 23, 1972 when he scored Kenya’s first goal at an Afcon finals.

What of what Naftali Temu wore on the day he won Kenya’s first ever Olympic Gold medal? That was in the men’s 10,000m at the 1968 Mexico Olympic Games. His singlet could muster curious eyeballs wherever it was displayed. If it were around.

Athletics Kenya, managers of the sport in the country, to their credit, own an athletics museum housed at their headquarters in Nairobi. However, there is nothing much to write home about the facility.

I would love to see just one of the actual racquets that Kenya’s greatest tennis player Paul Wekesa used between 1987-1996, a period he dipped into the top 100 ATP world rankings -- the highest by any Kenyan pro player.

What of the gloves worn by impressive boxer Robert Napunyi when he won welterweight gold at the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games?

This was the first, and to date, last gold that Kenya has won in Olympics boxing history.

I would certainly bid for any gloves on auction that Mohamoud Abbas, arguably, Kenya’s all-time best goalkeeper, wore. I wonder if he is in possession of any he used during his heady days with Harambee Stars and one of Kenya’s most successful clubs, AFC Leopards.

Let me urge the current Kenyan sports stars to preserve for posterity the sportswear they wore or will wear when creating history.

These include:

Angela Okuyoti, when you became the first Kenyan to win an Australian Open junior match and also advance beyond the second round, this year. Keep that racket ma’am.

Ferdinand Omanyala, when you broke the African men’s 100m with a blistering run of 9.77 sec in Nairobi on September 18, last year. Retain those shoes and singlet champ.

Eliud Kipchoge, when you set a new marathon world record of 2:01:39 in Berlin in 2018 and the mystic sub 2hours marathon with an unbelievable time of 1:59:40 in Vienna a year later during the “Ineos 1:59 Challenge”. Preserve those shoes and singlets legend.

I could go on. Who knows, when these items are put up for auction in years to come they could help raise funds for your chosen courses or others.

More importantly, they could also be precious national items of great interest in a sports museum.

Interestingly, my most treasured sport possession was a pair of rugby boots, a hand-me-down item from my elder brother Rogers -- himself a former rugger.

They were the first pair of boots I ever owned. I do not know where they disappeared, and up till now still feel an ache whenever I think of them and the memories they conjure.