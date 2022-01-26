National Cross Country lives up to reputation

It is only less than a week since the National Cross Country Championship in Eldoret, but the physical and psychological effects are still being felt by most who turned up at at Lobo Village to participate in one way or another.

It was an energy-sapping event where all athletes gave their best to run away with the crown whereas fans shouted themselves hoarse in support of their favourites. The organisers worked round the clock to ensure everything falls in place as had been planned.

Most importantly, the event lived up to its reputation as an unpredictable race where unknowns emerge as giants are reduced to also-rans at the end of the course. The muddy terrain spiced up the script as athletes maneuvered through in pursuit of the prize at the tail-end of it.

As an athletics fan, it feels great to see the emergence of new names, such as Samuel Chebolei (senior men’s), Faith Cherotich (Women’s 6km), Bernard Kiplangat (men’s 8km) and Charles Rotich (men’s 6km).

That they overcame seasoned runners to claim their respective titles is evidence of the abundant talent that lies in athletics and provides us with more reasons to work hard at tapping more of such promising athletes.

It was also a beautiful sight to see Joyce Chepkemoi win the women’s senior title after so many years of trying. Her diligence and determination in cross country should, hopefully, be an inspiration to numerous junior athletes that hard work definitely does pay.

Noteworthy is that the event could have been a cropper were it not for different factors that went our way.

First, special gratitude to the Almighty for granting us life and wisdom to organise a competition of such magnitude.

Additionally, that the event concluded without any negative incidents is all credit to Him.

Furthermore, organisation of this competition has been long in the pipeline, beginning as early as October last year.

We had to ensure that everything was predicated to perfection considering the national cross country championship is a dry run for the Agnes Tirop Memorial World Cross Country Tour, set for February 12 at the same venue.

All these successes would not have been possible without the concerted efforts between different stakeholders besides Athletics Kenya, including, the Ministry of Sports, Lotto Kenya, athletics coaches and managers, among others.