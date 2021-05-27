Naomi Osaka has pointed to our weakness, we must do better

Naomi Osaka, US Open champion

Japan's Naomi Osaka poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy after defeating Jennifer Brady of the US in their women's singles final match on day thirteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 20, 2021.

Photo credit: William West | AFP

By  Cellestine Olilo

Editor, My Network

What you need to know:

  • It is easy to dismiss Osaka as an ungrateful child, but her reasons are certainly not without merit
  • Failing to address the media afterwards, for whatever reason, after agreeing to take part in the event, is akin to eating your cake and wanting to have it too
  • Refusing to take questions and then paying the fine involved only makes her come across as bullish and proud, and sours her relationship with fans and the media

Were it not for the fact that Naomi Osaka is one of the most genial and respectful global tennis star, I would have dismissed her decision not to take questions from the press during the upcoming French Open as childish petulance. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.