Osaka can come through her mental health issues stronger

Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates after winning against Romania's Patricia Maria Tig

Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates after winning against Romania's Patricia Maria Tig during their women's singles first round tennis match on Day 1 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Martin Bureau | AFP

By  Cellestine Olilo

Editor, My Network

What you need to know:

  • When I wrote that Osaka is going about the whole issue the wrong way by refusing to take questions from journalists at the French Open, I was in no way turning a blind eye to her struggles
  • As we castigate Roland Garros for being insensitive, let's acknowledge that mental illness claims are hard to prove from afar, whether they are coming from globally acclaimed sports stars or not
  • I will walk until Calvary with the troupe that believes Osaka should find better ways of addressing her wellness, but the presence, or potential presence, of mental illness cannot be taken lightly

So many of those who read last week’s column have accused me of being insensitive to the plight of Naomi Osaka that I feel compelled to clear the misunderstanding.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Harambee Stars ace discharged after grisly accident

  2. 'Japan cornered on Tokyo Olympics'

  3. Suns melt NBA champion Lakers in first round of play-offs

  4. Expectations rising for England after Southgate's youth revolution

  5. Mayweather unfazed by critics ahead of exhibition bout

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.