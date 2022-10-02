Namwamba’s work clearly cut out for him

We must take this unhappy chance to welcome the new Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs and Sports.

It sure is an unfortunate event because in these back pages, nothing good has happened for a long while now. All is gloom and doom.

Everything is in disarray and to talk of Kenyan football is just like discussing a nightmare!

This is the second time that Ababu Namwamba finds himself in this docket.

He was there briefly in 2012 and 2013. This means he knows very well what to expect; the intrigues; the manoeuvres and the conspiracies that abound within shall not be novel to him.

We must however remind him that he may come in with good intentions and simulated strength only to be scratched and wounded in a manner he has never imagined possible.

He shall fall into the raw machinations that may be a scourge to his ego.

We wish to inform him that he must get into this docket with humility and be a good listener before he arrives at any conclusion and raise his hand in action.

What must be avoided by this new CS is pretense to superior intellect and smooth talking.

These are just some of the pitfalls that he may carry about into the soggy mire that is Kenyan sports.

The last season of football was a disaster and the winners of the leagues were left flapping around like hooked fish on a dry deck! It is that hopeless.

We assume the Honourable Cabinet Secretary has been diligently reading the newspapers and is conversant with the disasters that have befallen our football.

The teams, players and all the stakeholders in football are smarting from the stings of poor management and incessant squabbles.

Football Kenya Federation Transition Committee formed by his predecessor has again suspended the start of the new season to an unknown date; this mysterious future date may even come after the committee’s mandate has elapsed.

The Fifa ban is still in place and nothing has been done to reach an agreed conclusion with the global body; no move towards holding elections for the new Football Kenya Federation has even been attempted, and the FKF Premier league teams have vowed not to take part in the unrecognised league.

It is a quagmire whose depth and breadth we cannot fathom!

The poor lads who are ‘cursed’ with talent are economically hurt in the most extreme fashion and find life unbearable; sponsors have had to withdraw their sponsorship to the clubs and as such most clubs are a shell of their former selves; the former officials with court cases are chirping shriller than crickets and have already attempted a hostile takeover of Kandanda house!

It is the Biblical Tower of Babel all over again.

These are but a tip of the iceberg. There are more bulls in this China shop that is Kenyan football.

These may seem insurmountable but with a clear focus, we hope to get direction from the new CS.

We are sure he shall pass the Parliamentary approval. Everybody does that, including those who only have one certificate - birth certificate.