Naivasha’s key rally facilities taking shape

Naivasha is now almost ready to welcome the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally as work is nearing completion at the Service Park, one of the basic facilities for a world class rally.

Scrutineering of the rally cars will be performed at the Service Park at the Kenya Wildlife Service Training Institute in Naivasha. The cars will then be carried to the Safari Park Hotel for overnight rest halt before the main event starts from the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) the following day on June 24.

From the KICC start, they proceed to the Moi International Sports Centre for the Super Special Stage which will be open for spectators. From here, the cars will head for Naivasha on transport section for an overnight rest halt before the main event kicks off the following day. The Hell's Gate stage will also host the Power Stage on the final day, on Sunday, June 27.

The Power Stage is a special stage that usually runs as the final stage of a rally in the World Rally Championship. Unlike a normal special stage, which is timed to the tenth of a second, the timing of Power Stage is to the thousandth of a second.

Last weekend, officials from the WRC Safari Rally’s media committee were taken through the service park, Power Stage and later visited Malewa, Loldia and Shakedown sections where Media Safety Officer Anwar Sidi indicated the special strategic media points.

Anthony Gatei, the Service Park manager for the WRC Safari Rally, has expressed confidence that all is on schedule in preparations for the June 24-27 competition. “The team at the Service Park has really worked hard and is still doing more to make sure the area is well prepared for the professional teams from Europe and across the World,” he said at the weekend.

“We are the hosts and we should make sure that everything is in place. Apart from the main WRC manufacturer teams like Toyota, Ford, Hyundai and Citroen, we are also obliged to look after the rest of the teams. Hyundai has the biggest team of over 140 people,’’ said Gatei.

“Our medical team is also under strict orders to monitor Covid-19 situations prior, during and after the rally. All those entering the Service Park, whether local or foreign based crews, will be checked to make sure everyone is safe and the event is not marred by the virus,” he explained.

Between 1,200 and 1,400 visitors are expected to visit the park on a daily basis.

Gatei was briefing officials from the rally’s media committee during their tour of the Service Park at the weekend.