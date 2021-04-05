Naivasha’s key rally facilities taking shape

WRC Safari Rally Service Park Manager Anthony Gatei (left) fields questions from journalists

World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally Service Park Manager Anthony Gatei (left) fields questions from journalists during a media familiarisation tour of the Service Park in Naivasha on March 2, 2021.


Photo credit: Pool

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Scrutineering of the rally cars will be performed at the Service Park at the Kenya Wildlife Service Training Institute in Naivasha
  • The cars will then be carried to the Safari Park Hotel for overnight rest halt before the main event starts from the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) the following day on June 24
  • Last weekend, officials from the WRC Safari Rally’s media committee were taken through the service park, Power Stage and later visited Malewa, Loldia and Shakedown sections where Media Safety Officer Anwar Sidi indicated the special strategic media points

Naivasha is now almost ready to welcome the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally as work is nearing completion at the Service Park, one of the basic facilities for a world class rally.

