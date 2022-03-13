My wish list for Leopards before June elections

The 58-year old AFC Leopards will in June this year elect new officials as the club continues to struggle on and off the pitch.

But for 13-time Kenyan champions to revive its lost glory, their six million followers should register from all corners to help the team tackle the current financial constraints.

As the club prepares for the election, the secretariat should prepare early enough to avoid the usual habit of denying eligible voters a chance to participate in the exercise as we have seen in recent years, the problem has always been lack of proper process of the election of the club.

Membership list ahead of the polls is paramount and the fee should not be used as a hindrance for members. The club should also reduce the membership and registration fees to enable members who are struggling with the current economic hardship.

Branches should come out and mobilise more members and elect a solid leadership the club has been looking for. At least 30,000 members would be a good number to participate in the exercise than the usual 1,000 who have been taking part in recent years.

Opportunists out to use the club for political gain before abandoning the club should not be cleared to vie for seats. Those who want to come in to look for money should not be allowed, as the club is not a kitchen to feed officials.

In 2019, the club polls were challenged by stakeholders claiming Dan Shikanda was controversially elected after the club had failed to provide a three-year list of genuine members from at least 24 counties as provided for in the Sports Act.

The government had earlier threatened to stop the exercise if the condition were not met before the date of the elections.

Stakeholders had raised complaints to the registrar that the panel appointed to deal with the elections was not independent, but a section of members went ahead and hurriedly elected Shikanda and his team.

It was also alleged that the list of members was not all inclusive as it left out several registered and life members.

The club was ordered to submit a list of all the members of AFC Leopards SC (life and registered) indicating their legal status (whether full paid-up members or not).

Under the new law which most members are against, voters elected only three officials namely Dan Shikanda as chairman, Oliver Sikuku (Secretary-General) and Maurice Chichi (Treasurer). Other positions including assistant secretary, assistant treasurer, organizing secretary were abolished.