My wish list for Leopards before June elections

AFC Leopards

AFC Leopards fans cheer on their team during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Sofapaka at the Nyayo National Stadium on March 13, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Under the new law which most members are against, voters elected only three officials namely Dan Shikanda as chairman, Oliver Sikuku (Secretary-General) and Maurice Chichi (Treasurer). Other positions including assistant secretary, assistant treasurer, organizing secretary were abolished.
  • As they took office to start working, the government, through the Sports Registrar, nullified the club’s 23 June, 2019 elections, insisting that the previous office led by Dan Mule should remain in power until a new constitution of the club is put in place.

The 58-year old AFC Leopards will in June this year elect new officials as the club continues to struggle on and off the pitch.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.