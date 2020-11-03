My vote for World Rugby 7s Player of the Decade Award would have gone to Injera

World Rugby have played it very safe here.

On October 21, the game’s world governing body quietly announced that nine male and six female players, representing six different nations, had been nominated for the World Rugby Men’s and Women’s Sevens Player of Decade award.

World Rugby revealed fans could vote online until October 25 for their preferred player of the decade.

Knowing how Kenyans, particularly rugby fans, are active on the internet, you would have expected a big response from these digitally savvy east African cohort.

Reason being, no Kenyan name, despite Shujaa’s swashbuckling campaign in the world series last decade, featured in the nine males nominated. None! Nada!

But alas, the noise was little and muted. In fact, it was just a few social media comments of resigned frustration.

How was that possible?

Knowing how controversial these world awards sometimes are – remember how overwhelming favourite Vivian Cheruiyot inexplicably lost the World Athletics Athlete of the Year award in 2011 despite holding two world titles, and Collins Injera somehow failing to get the 2008-2009 IRB World Player of the Year award yet he had impressively plundered the most tries that season -- World Rugby used one criteria to knock out several outright contenders while avoiding a storm.

Nominees were all previous winners of a World Rugby Player of the Year Award.

But World Rugby, by that one decision, have denied the diverse, global rugby fans a chance of voting for players from a bigger and more varied list.

I will get to that in a moment but first, and no slight to the women’s game, these were the nominees for the Male Player of the Decade:

USA speedster Perry Baker. He certainly has been one of my favourite players in the circuit. The American flyer is the only men’s player to have been awarded the Player of the Year gong twice, in 2017 and 2018.

Samoan deadly finisher Mikaele Pesamino, with a haul of 56 tries, led the South Pacific islanders to their first and only series title in 2010 and earned his Player of the Year that season.

Then there is the South African trio, play-maker Cecil Afrika, winner of the 2011 award, speedy Seabelo Senatla, the 2016 Player of the Year, and tackler per excellence Werner Kok, winner of the 2015 gong.

New Zealand’s composed play maker and series all-time second top points scorer Tomasi Cama and deceptively fast Tim Mikkelson won the Player of the Year awards in 2012 and 2013 respectively.

Fiji, fabled for their flair in the abridged game, have two nominees, Samisoni Viriviri (2014 award winner) and Jerry Tuwai (2019 winner).

Nothing against these exceptionally gifted sevens players, and if I were to make a choice here, my heart would be stirred by Barkers’ electrifying play in the latter part of the decade, but my head would pick indefatigable Mikkelson for his all-round consistency over almost 13 years of sweet labour in the series.

“One thing all the contenders have in common, though, is the impact they have made on the sport through their talent and tenacity,” World Rugby noted.

And I say damn! The caveat of Player of the Year Award has left out several deserving candidates.

In my list of “others” would be England’s Dan Norton. Graceful, fast and industrious, and owner of the series’ all-time top try scorer accolade with 354 strikes to date. He has literally won matches for England. A real X-factor, if you ever you wanted one.

USA hulk Danny Barret, a human wrecking machine on the rugby pitch, whose “brute mode” calling card has left many fans “oohing” and “aaahing”, also deserved a shout.

So too did New Zealand power runner Lote Raikabula. He is easily one of All Blacks most successful sevens player with five World Rugby Sevens Series titles to his name, not to mention one World Rugby Sevens title and two Commonwealth Games rugby sevens gold medals.

And of course our very own Injera, the try-scoring, flying winger. He is second on the World Rugby Sevens series all-time top try scorers list with 279 tries. A player I would certainly have voted for had he made the list, and not just because he is Kenyan.

Injera made his series debut in 2006, was the top try scorer in the 2008-2009 season that saw him earn Player of the Year nomination. He became the World Rugby Sevens Series all-time top try scorer on May 21, 2016, and held that title until April 7, 2017 when Norton usurped the prestigious crown.

Injera also owned the record of Hong Kong Sevens all-time top try scorer for four years from 2015.

The mass communication graduate was named Player of the Final in the 2016 Singapore Sevens that Kenya won, for their first and only tournament win in the series. It made headline news in Kenya!

Now 34 years, Injera has played the most number of series matches by a Kenyan, 409, and is also Shujaa’s top points scorer in the series with 1,443 points.

Ask any Kenyan kid about sevens rugby and chances are they will mention the name Injera.

The boy from Soy has most certainly made a big impact on the game in the country and internationally over the last decade.

Pity he never made the nomination list because of the Player of the Year badge. The noisy Kenyans on twitter must have accepted and moved on.

