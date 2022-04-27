Kibaki’s life offers vital lessons to elite athletes

When it comes to leadership and character, there are a lot of things sportspersons can learn from the life of departed president Mwai Kibaki.

He has left behind a legacy worth emulating, including patriotism, passion and persistence in all that we do.

Kibaki’s work in improving the livelihoods of Kenyans was clear from the first time he assumed office in 2003.

The free primary education, fiscal reforms, better remuneration for sportspersons and provision of resources to the sports sector are just some of the things we will remember him for a very long time.

Kibaki used his acumen as an economist to leave the country better than he found it.

As we continue with the Athletics Kenya National Championships at Moi Stadium, Kasarani, our athletes can draw inspiration from our departed president’s life as they pursue a ticket to the Senior African Athletics Championships in Reduit, Mauritius.

The passion with which Kibaki worked for the country should be the same one our athletes should exhibit in their training and competing.

Train hard, win easy and compete fairly has always been our mantra as Kenyan athletes.

Similarly, our late president was a workaholic whose work ethic was clear for all to see as far as results are concerned.

It is always an honour to don the Team Kenya singlet while representing the country abroad. As a nationalist, Kibaki worked hard to make Kenya proud and thus should be the same attitude adopted by those who will make the final team for the continental showpiece.

Let us honour Kibaki’s memory by putting on a great show at the national trials currently on at Moi Inernational Sports Centre, Kasarani. So far so good.

The level of competition exhibited in the heats and semis is indicative of the intense fight for places on the plane to Mauritius.

It is indicative of the desire and passion of the runners to fly the country’s flag at the continental show.

As we prepare to send off our fallen president this weekend, may his true Kenyan spirit continue to reside in each and every sportsperson.