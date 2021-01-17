Musalia Mudavadi is the only patron of AFC Leopards

I take this opportunity to state that Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi remains the honorary patron of Ingwe.

AFC Leopards have never had more than one honorary patron as was reported in a section of the media last week. The report is misleading to fans because the former vice president has never resigned from the position.

He took over from Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja last year, and has been supporting the club since the withdrawal of betting firm SportPesa following a tax dispute with the government.

Mudavadi, who also served as a deputy prime minister during the Government of National Unity, is respected by club members. The former Sabatia MP has helped the club reclaim the 20 acres Ingwe was allocated by the late President Daniel arap Moi in 1992.

With his return on board at the Den, having previously served as the patron, we feel that the team will no longer wallow in the misery of financial constraints because of his wide network. We believe he will convince other leaders to chip in and assist the club.

Mudavadi, a long-time supporter of the club, has the capacity to pull in resources even from the highest office in the land.

Previous patrons

We commend him for kick-starting the drive towards the club owning a stadium through his Musalia Mudavadi Centre. He recently donated Sh633,000 that will be paid to the Ministry of Lands as fees for processing papers for AFC’s land.

When Mudavadi calls for a reconciliation meeting, all members should turn up and give ideas to rescue the club.

AFC Leopards have had more than 10 patrons since the club’s formation in 1964.

Some were kicked out such as Francis Inganji who failed to deliver his promises.

Other leaders who served as AFC patrons include Masinde Muliro, Moses Mudamba Mudavadi, Martin Shikuku, Elijah Mwangale, Peter Shiyuka, James Mungai, Alfred Sambu, Fred Gumo, Cyrus Jirongo, Tim Wanyonyi, Sakaja and former chairman Alex ole Magelo.

At Leopards’ rivals Gor Mahia, Raila Odinga has been the patron for many years. The patron of a club plays an important role in a team’s stability.