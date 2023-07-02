Sheikh Twahir Muhiddin is the right man to lead Bandari back to continental football come next season.

The seasoned coach who took over as coach of Bandari FC on an interim role after Anthony Kimani Modo's dismissal has proven a strong force in his tenure thus far.

Overseeing 12 games without defeat, coach Muhiddin has maintained team chemistry and solidified Bandari's position as a competitive side in the Football Kenya Fedewration Premier League.

As the team looks for a coach for the future, the question arises: should Bandari retain the veteran coach or bring in a new face? I think the club should give the coaching role to Muhiddin. He has again proven that he is not only a winner on the pitch but he is also a respectable name in Kenyan football.

Bandari FC's recent performances have got the attention of fans and critics alike. Muhiddin's ability to go unbeaten in 12 matches offers hope that he could be the key to the club’s future success. A new coach could disrupt the team’s chemistry.

A new coach will require time for the players to adapt to new tactics and playing styles, potentially derailing their chances of clinching a trophy next season.

Muhiddin's impact on Bandari's performance has been nothing short of remarkable. He has shown the ability to get the best out of each player and to foster unity in the squad.

The players have responded positively to his coaching methods, showing discipline, determination, and exceptional teamwork on the field.

For the short time he has been in charge of the team, Bandari has shown remarkable improvement in the league, and fans have reacted positively to his influence.

While some may argue that searching for a new coach would provide fresh perspectives and innovative strategies, the risks involved must be addressed.