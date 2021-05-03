Mr Rachier, it’s time to build your legacy at Gor Mahia

Today I want to address the leadership of my favourite club Gor Mahia.This is a direct letter to my club president Ambrose Rachier.

Sir Ambrose Rachier, I have great respect for you, not just because of your status as one of the leading lawyers in this country, but also your contribution to the football club I love most-Gor Mahia.

I must admit that I was very skeptical when you took over the leadership of this club just about a decade ago. My fear was you were just like all the other chairmen who took over the running of the club in the mid nineties and left it in ruins.

But you proved me wrong.

Under you Mr Rachier, Gor Mahia started winning trophies, we first won a Super Cup title and soon the league titles started to flow.

Under you Mr Rachier, Gor Mahia ended an 18-year long drought of the Kenyan Premier League title in 2013. Since then, we have won it seven times in eight years - the best run by any club in this country.

Mr Rachier, there is no argument, you have by far been the most successful chairman this club has ever had. Your achievement may only be rivalled by the 1987 Africa Cup Winners Cup winning chairman Douglas Oyieng’ Odolla.

But one thing has remained constant over the years at this great club, the fear of turning the club into a professional outfit.

Each and very chairman has always said the club belongs to the (Luo) community, and as such, it must remain so. This is where we have gone wrong..

As it is now, we have stagnated while other clubs who we rightfully should be calling our peers, have moved on.

We do not need to look far, just across the border, Simba Sports Club is today growing to become the face of East African football, yet as Gor Mahia, we placed the region’s football on the continental map when we won the Nelson Mandela Cup in 1987 - the only club so far in the region to win a continental title.

While Simba today are playing in the quarter-finals of the Africa Champions League, Gor Mahia, on the other hand, are struggling to pay players - what a shame!

Mr Rachier, as I have said, I have great respect for you and what you have done and contributed to this club.

But after a decade as boss, it is a matter of time until you exit your position as the president of the club-what legacy will you leave?

You have won the league title, you have brought in great players who have left a mark in both local and continental football. But what will be your legacy?

I urge you my brother. You schooled in Tanzania, and you are not a stranger in the country. Please take a tour to Kariakor in Dar-es-Salaam and visit the headquarters of Simba Sports Club.

Take notes on what they have done to be what they are today. From there, come and implement it at Gor Mahia.

Mr Rachier, its time you built your legacy at K’Ogalo.