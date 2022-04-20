Mr President, Kenyan sportspeople badly need an indoor arena

The Nyayo Stadium Indoor gymnasium was at it again last weekend. Perhaps not aware of the weight of the occasion, it chose to disappoint and as is often the case when it does so, there were no limits.

The third leg of the KVF men’s National League was hosted at Nyayo last weekend with volleyball fans being treated to a series of epic five-set thrillers.

At least the quality of volleyball on display made fans forget about how uncomfortable the facility was. From the stench that came from the washrooms, the poor ventilation of the facility to the poorly maintained sitting area, the indoor gymnasium at Nyayo is a nightmare.

In fact, the poorly-lit facility forced the premature ending of another five-set thriller between record champions General Service Unit (GSU) and Kenya Forest Service (KFS) at the tail end of Sunday’s action.

This game was initially scheduled for the outdoor court but when rains started and with the game tied at 2-2, logic demanded that the fifth set be played indoors. But shock on the players, coaches and fans as lighting wasn’t sufficient for the game to be played and had to be abandoned as a result.

It’s for this reason that I dedicate this week’s column to make a plea for indoor sports to President Uhuru Kenyatta. Mr President, I know at this point you are wondering why local league matches are played at Nyayo and not at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani where we have a better indoor arena.

The answer is simple: hiring the indoor gymnasium at Nyayo for a day costs Sh30,000 while at Kasarani the fee is Sh100,000 on the lower side. With most federations operating on shoe-string budgets they often opt for Nyayo and this is only when they can afford to play indoors.

The truth is that indoor sports have been played outdoors for the longest time that we even forgot they are actually indoor sports. I’m sure the handball and basketball fraternity can also relate.

Political ring

Mr President, it’s a pity that the indoor arena at Kasarani has lately been reduced to a political ring. Over the last three months, Kasarani has hosted endless National Delegates Conference (NDC) meetings for political parties. If only the wooden floor at Kasarani indoor arena could talk, it would give harrowing tales of the agony it has had to endure over the past three months or so.

Granted, political parties can afford hiring Kasarani every weekend given their huge financial base, but is hosting NDCs the primary objective of the arena? If only the fee would be waived or alternatively, made affordable then indoor sports would be at a better place in this country.

Mr President, I was born and raised in Githurai 45. It’s at the dusty courts of Githurai Kimbo that I honed my volleyball skills from the tender age of eight, before my career took me to Strathmore University on a sports scholarship.

I was lucky to play for Co-operative Bank, Nairobi Water and Kenya Forest Service volleyball clubs in our local league before I retired early to focus on my journalism career.

However, whenever I am free I nurture young boys and girls from Githurai 45, teaching them volleyball skills from the age of five. The first class from this academy has four players who have played in the local volleyball league.

The second generation has a group of almost 30 children who dream of playing volleyball to professional level. Mr President, won’t it be a disservice if these young players mature and find that Kenya still has two indoor facilities that is Nyayo and Kasarani? Whether they will ever play inside there is a different story altogether. I can count the number of times I played at Kasarani in my short career and at the end of my count I will not have reached my thumb. Sadly, it’s less than five times.

Mr President, it’s an open secret that indoor sports fraternity in Kenya crave another indoor arena, specifically one that would rival Kasarani for longevity, design and class.

Recently, you have tightened the noose on contractors working on your legacy projects with the sports industry benefiting from the timely completion and unveiling of Jamhuri and Ulinzi Sports Complex.

While the Ulinzi Sports Complex has an indoor facility, it’s still not at the required standard to host international competitions. Apparently, Phase Two of Jamhuri Sports Complex will take in a volleyball and basketball court but they will be outdoors. With the 2022/23 budget already out, it looks a tall order to set up an indoor arena but it’s certainly not.

During the launch of Jamhuri Sports Complex, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed indicated that corporates had shown interest in partnering with the Ministry for Phase Two of the project.

Kigali arena

Mr President, you need not look far for inspiration. Down in Kigali, Rwanda your good friend Paul Kagame built the Kigali Arena in a record eight months back in 2019.

Constructed at a cost of $104 million (Sh11 billion), the 10,000-seater facility has made Rwanda a prime sports destination. Kigali Arena has hosted the 2019 Fiba Under-16 Women’s African Championship, the inaugural edition of Basketball Africa League (BAL), Fiba Men Afrobasket and both men and women Africa Nations Volleyball Championships - all in 2021.

Recently, the Auditor General indicated that approximately Sh8 billion was unaccounted for in the Sports Fund. If you deal with this pilferage in the Sports Fund, Mr President, and lobby the corporate world to support this project, you will certainly deliver an arena that will ensure your name remains forever etched on the minds of sportspeople.

With a Sh10 billion investment, the Uhuru Kenyatta Arena inside Jamhuri Sports Complex will definitely be a sight to behold and a sports cathedral that every player dreams of playing in.

What a joy it will be to see fans perform the Mexican wave from the Tylor Okari Stand all the way to the Doris Wefwafwa Stand on the other end when our national teams are playing. Then again, even you Mr President or your successor(s) can interact with high-end guests at the Jane Wacu VIP stand over a cup of cappuccino.