Morocco v France: May the real African team stand up

The creative producer captured it all: in a superimposed picture production, a meme went viral globally having a picture of the Moroccan national team the Atlas Lions lining up before a match kick off and beneath it an action image of their French counterparts Les Bleus celebrating a goal.

On top was the lament: How will we explain to future kids that France was a European team while Morocco was an African team? The reason for this was simple - the Moroccans were all Arabs while the celebrating Frenchmen were all blacks.

Ahead of the much touted Morocco versus France semi-final match at the ongoing Qatar 2022 World Cup the die was cast especially for Africans following the event. It was a pairing that was going to tear Africa apart and at the final whistle, the hearts of those on the continent and their counterparts of African descent all over the world were split into two- those euphoric in celebrations on the Les Bleus win and those stringing tissue paper by the miles as they wiped their tears, inconsolable over the Atlas Lions being mauled by the French.

Although football fans are known to suspend reason, support teams for the ficklest of reasons and even get into brawls in short order, more so if the party is agog with free flowing beverages, this claim that the French team was made up Africans turning out for a European nation was no idle boast.

Majority of the lethal assassins doing duty for Les Bleus at the World Cup trace their roots in Africa - hitman Kylian Mbappe, Aurelien Tchouameni and William Saliba are of Cameroonian descent; Randal Kolo Muani and Alex Disasi have roots in the Democratic Republic of Congo while Ousmane Dembele and Ibrahima Konate would have played for Mali in different circumstances.

Also from abroad in this motley crew are Eduardo Camavinga (Angola), Kingsley Coman (Guinea), Youssef Fofana (Cote d’Ivoire), Jules Kounde (Benin), Karim Benzema (Algeria) and Dayot Upemacano (Guinea Bissau).

At the end of the day, the Mbappe-inspired Frenchmen outclassed the Atlas Lions, setting up a mouth-watering clash with his Paris Saint Germain colleague Lionel Messi-led Argentina. It was an even squaring out between the two teams and many are agreed that Morocco, the first African team ever to get to the semis of the World Cup tournament, gave as much as they received against the defending champions.

In the final analysis, the Moroccans crumbled to a more experienced France and Mbappe’s magic seemed to have done its part.

See how Matt Bonesteel of the Washington Post newspaper described Les Bleus’s second goal: France has extended its lead over Morocco with Randal Kolo Muani’s goal in the 79th minute.

"Kylian Mbappé set up the goal with some nifty moves through the Moroccan defense. His shot was deflected right onto the foot of Kolo Muani, and the recent substitute was not challenged as he punched it into the net.France seems well on its way to its second straight appearance in the World Cup final.”

Local fans were evenly divided in their support of the two teams. The blot in the Moroccan pedigree was the small matter that took place way back in 1987. Back then, the Moroccan royalty wrote a letter seeking to join the European Commission, the precursor to the European Union. As a sweetener, the King of Morocco even offered to build a bridge across the Mediterranean Sea at the shortest point separating the two continents. For this reason, some felt that Moroccans were not Africans enough.

Morocco star Sofaine Boufal played right into the hands of this group when after they defeated powerhouse Spain, he dedicated the win to fellow Moroccans and all Arabs, conspicuously failing to mention Africa and Africans.

In the maelstrom that followed, Boufal was forced to make the necessary amend and he twitted: "Sorry for forgetting to mention ALL of Africa. Thanks for supporting us. I also dedicate the victory to you of course." Morocco’s Cinderella run at the Qatar 2022 is the stuff of legends and I hope their goalkeeper who kept the best sheets so far in the tournament gets more deserving recognition when the show is finally over.

Corporate honcho and football fanatic Deborah Auko, writing ahead of the epic semis noted thus: Morrocco are the surprise card in the 2022 tournament. Arabs generally are known to play football to suicide mission levels. It’s a do or die. 'Don't come back home if you miss a penalty' levels of commitment.

It's even more special that the World cup is being held for the first time in Arabia. The first Islam nation. The first African/Arabs to reach the semis. I think Africans should continue getting mad at them. Ever seen these people who succeed when hated? We can force them back to Africa once they have the cup.

On the other hand, Les Bleus are the defending champions. They represent the African diaspora and are darlings of Africans.

It's a group of extremely talented players and as they have proved and they are also very tactical. They can decide when to switch on or switch off (I found it very risky but it worked out for them).”

Away from the football pitch, one positive thing the Moroccans brought to Qatar was their belief in a strong family unit. It was heart-warming to see the Moroccan players jump to the stands and plant kisses on the foreheads and lips of their mothers whenever they scored.

According to media reports, creating positive energy was part of coach Walid Regragui’s strategy of obtaining intangible advantages that will translate on the pitch. On being named the national team’s tactician ahead of the World Cup, Regragui was reported as saying: “Our success is not possible without our parents’ happiness.”

One thing that might interest Kenyans is that Fifa has commended the Moroccan football federation for putting to good use the monies it sent to them for development of football. It goes to prove that success in football is not determined by a naked jujuman chanting dirges on an Ouija board, but by careful planning with the intended outcomes well laid out beforehand.

Hailing the Moroccans for development oriented approach to the sport, Fifa said: “The Moroccan federation is not focused on men’s football alone, paying plenty of attention to the women’s game as well. The Covid-19 relief plan under the Fifa Forward Programme made grants of 500,000 dollars available to each member association in order to assist women’s football."

Morocco’s women national team made international headlines for reaching the final of the WAFCON earlier this year in July. South Africa won the cup but Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses won respect and appreciation for their world-class performances.

The Moroccan women's national team has also qualified for the Australia and New Zealand 2023 World Cup for the first time.

There was success off the pitch too, with record attendances confirming the country’s strong interest in women’s football