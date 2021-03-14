More strong Coast teams will, indeed, back Bandari

For a long time now, Bandari Football Club have flown the flag for Coast region in the national football team, and I feel that it is time for other counties to pull up their socks to increase representation.

Until 2019, when Sony Sugar closed shop for lack of sponsorship,Nyanza region had five teams in the top-flight; others being Western Stima, Kisumu All Stars, Chemelil and Muhoroni Youth.

Western region had Kakamega Homeboyz, Vihiga and Nzoia, while Rift Valley had Zoo Kericho and Ulinzi Stars, who for a long time, have been using Nakuru as their adopted home.

Sofapaka ensured Narok football fans watched some high-octane football by using Narok Stadium as their home ground, but they have since moved to Dauson Mwanyumba Stadium in Taita -Taveta County.

Eastern region had a fair share of top football with Machakos Stadium and Kinoru Stadium in Meru hosting some matches courtesy of Tusker and Gor Mahia.

The Coastal folk have enjoyed entertaining matches at KPA Mbaraki Sports Club between Bandari FC and some of Kenya’s finest clubs.

The exemplary results posted by Bandari have brought sheer joy and excitement to local football lovers.

Teams need support

Coast Stima, Mordern Coast Rangers and AS Assad are some of the teams that can compete with Bandari effectively, after having played second fiddle for a long time.

For this to happen, it is of utter importance that the counties Football Kenya Federation (FKF) branches help boost the teams that are within their jurisdiction, because the Sports Act requires that football be devolved to the counties.

What if, for instance, FKF Mombasa branch helped a team like Modern Coast Rangers or Coast Stima get a sponsor or if FKF Kwale branch undertakes to help AS Assad or Suoer Matuga get sponsors? This will prepare these teams to compete in the topmost league in the country.

In the long-term, these teams will ease the pressure on Bandari. Previously, Coast was recognised for its prowess in football when teams like Alaskan FC,Mombasa Heroes and Coast Stars were active.