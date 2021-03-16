More action beckons for local drivers 

Preparations for the next round of 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship event to be held on March 28 are at an advanced stage.

George Njoroge, the deputy clerk of course for the Kenya Motor Sports Club event, said there will be two competitive stages that will be done twice on competition day.

“Lisa Park will be the rally headquarters. It will host the Start, Finish and Main Service Park of the KCB Machakos Rally. Lisa Park (56 kilometres) and Kajiado (15.28km) will be the two main stages and will be repeated during the course of the competition.

The total distance will be 154km of which 143km will be competitive distance,” Njoroge told Nation Sport.

Scrutineering of rally cars will take place on March 27 at the Kenya Motor Sports Club in South C, Nairobi.

Reconnaissance of the rally route will be done on the same day. The main event will start at 8am on March 28.

The first round of the 4X4 challenge has been postponed to a later date. The event, which was to be held on March 16, will now be run on 3 April.

Tash Tundo, the Head of Marketing of the East African Safari Classic Rally explains on how the new system will be working since the takeover.

The wearing of the approved Frontal Head Restraints (FHR), Head and Neck Support (HANS) or Simpson Hybrid system is compulsory during all competitive sections.

The event is open to Two-Wheel Drive, normally aspirated FIA rally cars built before December 31,1985.

Plans for the 2021 rally include new routes across grueling terrain in Northern Kenya, bringing the rally to Baringo, Laikipia, and Nakuru.

The world’s greatest Classic Rally will begin in Naivasha on November 1 and end in Mombasa on November 9.

It will cover almost 4200 km of the most challenging roads in Kenya.

Tash added: “We are still working on the overnight rest halts and complete route of the rally but we will be traveling into new counties this year such as Baringo, Laikipia, Eldoret and Nanyuki as well as in the Coastal Counties.

Unfortunately due to Covid-19 restrictions we will not be traveling to Tanzania.

So far we have had local, British and south African entries, and we are hoping to have a total of 60 cars.’’

All the hotels in Naivasha have been fully booked to accommodate more than 2,500 World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally participants, members of the management teams and government officials.