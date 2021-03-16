More action beckons for local drivers 

Rally driver Ian Duncan being navigated by Anthony Nielsen in their Nissan Patrol negotiate a corner during the 2021 KCB Nakuru Rrally at Soysambu in County on February 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Abdul Sidi

What you need to know:

  • Unfortunately due to Covid-19 restrictions we will not be traveling to Tanzania. 
  • So far we have had local, British and south African entries, and we are hoping to have a total of 60 cars.’’

Preparations for the next round of 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship event to be held on March 28 are at an advanced stage.

