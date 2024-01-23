Monte Carlo kicks off potentially dramatic 2024 World Rally Championship

The 2024 FIA World Rally Championship starts tomorrow afternoon from Monaco's Casino Square from where 70 competitors face 17 stages covering 324.44 kilometres, finishing on Sunday afternoon in downtown Monte Carlo in a rally which will define the other 12 rounds across four continents.

Rallye Monte-Carlo, the oldest round on the WRC calendar, returns to the French alpine town of Gap after two year from the Principality of Monaco, a real test of skills and alertness through the relatively straightforward asphalt roads high in the mountains, always a challenge in winter where the right choice of tyres will play a crucial role in setting the right pace.

It is also a new dawn for other drivers in the absence of the untouchable twice world champion Kalle Rovanpera who is taking a back seat only competing in selected events to recharge and attempt other disciplines.

Toyota and its drivers will be going all out to maintain their winning ways which has left the opposition from Ford and Hyundai always playing catch up for the last three years.

But everybody will be out to deny the Monte master Sebastien Ogier making this year's edition yet another one of his many crowning moments.

Ogier is bidding for a record 10th Monte Carlo victory on roads close to his birthplace near the host town of Gap, in the French Alps.

But the 40-year-old is taking nothing for granted, knowing exactly how challenging the roads can be.

The former Safari Rally champion appears to become better with age or a time when most drivers are slowly eased from the centre-stage.

“For me, this is a must-do event and there’s a lot of hope for this first rally,” he told the media.

“I think it’s the rally that you need to respect more than any other as the conditions can be so challenging, which means that nothing is guaranteed. Numbers are never my main motivation, but if I could get a 10th win in this event it would be something very special.”

Reigning manufacturers’ champion Toyota Gazoo Racing fields three cars for the season opener, led by last year’s runner-up Elfyn Evans who is starting his fifth season with the team.

The Welshman is joined by Japan’s Takamoto Katsuta, who steps up to a full-time seat in one of Toyota’s point-scoring GR Yaris Rally1 cars.

Ogier pilots the third Yaris. Hyundai Motorsport has re-signed Ott Tänak after the Estonian spent last season with M-Sport Ford.

Tänak won nine rallies with the Korean manufacturer between 2020 and 2022.

Now he aims to make history and land a maiden drivers’ crown for the marque, having previously claimed the title himself behind the wheel of a Yaris in 2019.

Five-time championship runner-up Thierry Neuville of Belgium leads the i20 N Rally1 attack with Tänak, while reigning WRC2 champion Andreas Mikkelsen – back at WRC’s top level for the first time since 2019 - returns to pilot the team’s third car this week.

He will alternate drives with Spain’s Dani Sordo and Finland’s Esapekka Lappi throughout the season.

M-Sport Ford fields a youthful line-up with Adrien Fourmaux and Grégoire Munster both tackling full campaigns aboard Puma Rally1 cars.

Frenchman Fourmaux returns full-time to Rally1 with M-Sport, having competed in WRC2 – the WRC’s main support category - in 2023, while 2024 marks Munster’s first full season at the pinnacle of rallying, making him the first Luxembourger to achieve the feat.

The 2024 WRC season has also been re-energised with new features like a new points counting system that brings more excitement and intrigue to the rally’s closing stages on Sunday morning that were previously considered a straightforward affair with the exception of the Wolf Powerstage.

The structure awards up to 18 points based on the general classification after Saturday, up to a further seven points for performances on Sunday, and maintains the traditional five bonus points for the rally-ending Wolf Power Stage.

These updates do not alter the core concept of determining an overall rally victor. As always, the crew with the lowest total time across the entire event will be crowned the winner.