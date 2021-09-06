Mombasa readies for sixth round of KNRC series

The next round of the 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship, to be organised in Mombasa, will be known as the KCB Ramisi Rally.

Roy Mckenzie will be the event’s director and clerk of course for the sixth round of the KCB-sponsored series.

Kwale International Sugar Company Limited (KISCOL) Factory in Kwale County will be the heart of the event, hosting the rally headquarters, scrutineering of rally cars, the start, as well as the finish of the major round of the KNRC series.

The total distance will be 259.50 kilometres, out of which 157.80 km will be competitive. The transport section will be 101.70 km.

The main action will be on September 18, while the official reconnaissance of the route will be done on September 17 from 6am-5pm. Unlike in the past, crews are currently only given road books and then they make own notes (pace notes) during reconnaissance.

*** *** ***

The sole female crew in the KCB Machakos Rally, Maxine Wahome and Linet Ayuko finished commendably well in the latest round of the 2021 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship.

The ladies were placed in the 11th position out of the 15 crews that finished the event. Maxine was driving the Safaricom-sponsored Subaru Impreza.

Evans Kavisi and Absolom Aswani scored their best result by scoring in the third place driving a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10. It was also the best ever result for Jeremy Wahome and Victor Okundi in a Ford Fiesta.

They were placed in fifth place. Kavisi, Aswani, Wahome and Okundi are students of the Abdul Sidi Rally Advisor (ASRA).

McRae Kimathi/Mwangi Kioni (Ford Fiesta) were placed in ninth place.

Reigning Kenya National Rally Drivers Champion, Baldev Chager was one of the first victims of the rally after his VW Polo stopped in the opening stage of the rally with a broken shock absorber.

Former Safari Rally winner, and multiple Kenya National Rally Championship drivers champion, Ian Duncan, retired for the second-rally-running with mechanical problems with his Nissan 240RS.

Other leading drivers who suffered from mechanical problems included the Safaricom-sponsored Hamza Anwar and Denis Mwenda were also unlucky after their Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 stopped with a damaged differential 19kms into the first competitive stage of the rally.

The Subaru Impreza car of John Fernandez also dropped out with a broken control arm. Dilraj Chatthe was also forced out after Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10 failed to complete the stage.

Also out were Issa Amwari and Job Njiru in their Mitsubishis Lancer Evo10 and Hussein Malik/Steven Njenga in a Mitsubishi Evolution 10.

*** *** ***

Did you know that…

There are important Safety Cars in the KCB Kenya National Rally Championship? Car 00 is the Route Opener, and leaves 60 minutes before the first car leaves the ramp.