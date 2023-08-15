Mombasa Rally set for September

The Mombasa Rally will kick off on September 9 with the first of the eight competitive stages.

The first competitive section will be run on Saturday night while the remainder of the seven stages will be done on Sunday at the Mombasa Cement premises where the competition will be based.

The overnight peace ferme will be held at the Mombasa Cement Factory at the end of the first competitive stage of the rally. Roy Mackenzie, the chairman of the Mombasa Motor Club, explained why the event has to be run on Sunday.

“Mombasa Cement is busy working on Saturday so we will not interrupt their normal duties. We will instead run most of the rally on Sunday,” Mackenzie told Nation Sport.

“The first stage of 40kms will start at 8pm. Official reconnaissance of the route will be done on Saturday from the rally headquarters at the Mombasa Cement Factory.”

Sunday’s seven stages will include the 7kms Power Stage. The event will be run on a completely private land with closed stages. Total competitive distance will be 150kms while transport will be of 25kms.

Reigning Kenya National Rally Champions Karan Patel and Tauseef Khan will contest this weekend’s African Rally Rally Championship event to be held in Burundi.

The Kenyan crew, which has so far contested one round of the 2023 ARC event (Equator Rally), would like to win the Overall ARC title if all goes well.

Burundi will be the fourth round of the series. Patel will drive his Fiesta R5 Rally car.



The team left for Burundi on Saturday. The Official Reconnaissance of the route will be done tomorrow and Thursday respectively.

The next round of the RX Motorsport Event will be staged on this weekend (19/20 August).



The event will be held at the Peoples Park in Machakos.



The Event Director will be Tim Jessop while Raju Chagger will be the Clerk of the Course. Musa Locho will be the Chief Scrutineer.



The next round of the 2023 World Rally Championship will move to Acropolis on 9/10 September. It will be followed by Chile on 30 September/1 October, Central Europe 28/29 October and Japan on 18/19 November.

The 11th edition of the East African Safari Classic Rally (Classic Safari) will be held from December 9-18, 2023.



It is set to bring back memories of the days when the original East African Safari Rally attracted more than 80 entries.

The Mombasa Rally will be the sixth round of the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship.