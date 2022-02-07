Mid-season signings will help Ingwe in league

Due to their well-documented financial issues, AFC Leopards have failed to sign some of the best stars around, but a few new faces recruited during the January transfer period are expected to add value to the current squad.

The 13 times champions are reported to be preparing to officially announce three new players on Wednesday when the window will be closing.

The new players include international striker John Mark Makwatta, on loan from Kenya Police FC, Cliff Nyakeya and Joseph Lopanga from Wazito and Posta Rangers respectively.

Ingwe have also been boosted by the return of central defender Tedian Esilaba after close to 10 month due to a nasty knee injury he picked, while playing against Kakamega Homeboyz in March 2021.

Before the unfortunate incident, the former City Stars player had an exceptional performance in Leopards’ defence.

Nyakeya, who has joined for for undisclosed period, is expected to beef up Ingwe’s attack that has been missing the punch.

The former Egyptian side FC Masr player also played for Mathare United between 2016 and 2019 before moving to Egypt.

Striker Josephat Lopanga has also been roped in from Posta Rangers when Ingwe failed to capture their former marksman Elvis Rupia, who moved to the big money spenders Kenya Police after terminating his deal with Saudi Arabian side Bisha FC.

The striker had been heavily linked with a return to the Den, but ended up picking the offer from the law enforcers, who continue to secure high profile signatures in the transfer period ending this week.

All the new faces are among the best in the top league and can develop into to class Premier League players at the Den.

Leopards were expected to be the busiest in the market to acquire several top players to boost the youthful squad, but head coach Patrick Aussems had in an earlier interview stated that his technical bench will prioritize the signing of strikers in this window.

Attacking midfielder Eugene Mukangula, who has helped the team collect 10 points from their five league matches, has been doing donkey work, but he is now set to share the responsibility with Nyakeya.

Mukangula, who has netted five goals, is targeting to score 20 goals or more in the season.

The 28 year-old, who was crowned the club’s best player for the just concluded month, has been motivated by the award and is set to increase his efforts.