Mid-season signings will help Ingwe in league

Erick Gachimu

AFC Leopards' Kaycl Adhiambo (left) vies for the ball with Bidco United's Erick Gachimu during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium on February 6, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The 28 year-old, who was crowned the club’s best player for the just concluded month, has been motivated by the award and is set to increase his efforts.
  • With the experience, the young players are learning from him. He is not the captain, but he is a natural leader on and off the pitch. He is very talented and expected to do more.

Due to their well-documented financial issues, AFC Leopards have failed to sign some of the best stars around, but a few new faces recruited during the January transfer period are expected to add value to the current squad.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.