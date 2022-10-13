Mental health: Danger lurks for athletes in pursuit of excellence

The rare sight of gift-laden corporate honchos showing up unannounced in public spaces, and in meeting halls “to recognise our clients from whom we generate our profits” last week left me in stitches.

From October 3 to 7 during the Customer Service Week, corporate affairs departments were arguably the busiest sections in companies as company executives in shiny suits stepped out to appreciate their clients. Customer is king.

But there was no such fanfare three days later (on October 10) as the world marked the World Mental Health Day.

It coincided with a public holiday in Kenya, and the public holiday must have made more sense to Kenyans, given our propensity for public holidays, never mind that we couldn’t make up our minds on whether it was Huduma Day or Utamaduni Day.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines mental health as a “state of well-being in which the individual realises his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to his or her community”.

Unhealthy habits

As we marked the World Mental Health Day on Monday, I couldn’t help thinking of how the quest for success has driven some athletes to developing unhealthy habits and ultimately mental sickness.

I admire Eliud Kipchoge’s mantra “No human is limited” that invites people to overcome barriers in life — physical, human, sporting or otherwise — so as to achieve their full potential in life.

It is a call to humans to do their best in their endeavours by pushing the boundaries so as to achieve full potential.

But Kipchoge should have added a caveat to his mantra to the effect that we can only achieve things that are humanly possible, and that athletes should not push themselves to unhealthy levels in the quest for success.

As if to walk a mile in the shoes of those he seeks to inspire, the two-time Olympics marathon champion chose one seemingly unattainable goal of running the marathon in under two hours, and went on to achieve exactly that.

From the outset, the goal seemed unattainable due to the extraordinary level of mental strength and skill required, high level of dedication to training required to attain optimum fitness, and resources required to fund the ground-breaking run which took place exactly three years ago yesterday.

In preparing for the Ineos 1:59 Challenge funded by British multi-national chemicals company Ineos (owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe), Kipchoge did all that was humanly possible, but he did not drive himself to insane levels in pursuit of athletics excellence, thereby risking mental illness.

Indeed athletes should know the extent they can go in pursuit of sporting excellence without risking mental illness.

Low funding for mental health

According to WHO, an estimated one in eight people globally were living with a mental disorder in 2019 before Coronavirus struck.

Data from WHO indicates that services, skills and funding available for mental health remain in short supply, and fall far below what is needed, especially in low income countries like Kenya.

That means sportsmen and women in Kenya who suffer mental illness are unlikely to get timely health interventions compared to those in the developed world.

My mind races to Conjestina Achieng and Suleiman Bilali, two of Kenya’s most popular sporting figures who are coincidentally all accomplished boxers.

Both have suffered mental illness, but have not received the same quality of health intervention that, say former English football star Paul Gascoigne (Gazza) got when he fell into alcoholism, lost income and suffered depression.

But Covid-19 pandemic has made the situation worse, creating a global crisis for mental health and fueling short- and long-term stresses.

In the first year of the pandemic, WHO estimates the rise in both anxiety and depressive disorders at more than 25 percent.

In Kenya, suspension of all sporting activities in March 2020 due to the threat of Covid-19 denied sportsmen and women sources of income, and the ensuing lockdowns and curfews made it difficult to find alternative ways of earning a living, thereby predisposing sportspersons to depression, which is a common mental disorder.

Depression risk

Inability to recover quickly from long-term injury can also lead to depression, as can inability to deal with loss of earnings, fame and celebrity status in sport.

I am more worried about athletes whose only preoccupation is to attain instant success in sport.

Such athletes may push themselves too hard in training and when success is not immediately forthcoming, anxiety and depression sets in.

They may resort to using performance-enhancing substances and even abuse drugs, which makes the situation worse because they are already in a poor mental state.