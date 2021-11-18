Members of caretaker committee have their work cut out

Who regulates the regulators? One week after Nick Mwendwa’s Football Kenya Federation was swept away, it feels like a good time to shift focus to the caretaker committee.

Well-deserved plaudits for Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed have come from several quarters, but if you look closely at the committee appointed, it appears that the government does have a mania for sympathetic placement. Surely, shouldn’t there be some kind of body charged with overseeing “new broom” appointments?

It says a lot that most of the names on the list are not known to football followers and stakeholders from a sporting perspective.

And, those that we do know, whose work we are familiar with, like Mwangi Muthee, Richard Omwela and Titus Kasuve, are proven letdowns who shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near any sports federation.

What’s the point of putting the patient in a medically-induced coma and then bringing in quacks to treat them? Unless there is a sharp departure from the past, we shall find ourselves back in this quagmire in just a few years.

But enough of the pessimism. What’s encouraging about the matter is that the public mood is shifting, both in the sports and political scenes.

Kenyan citizens are more woke than ever before, and have become fearless in demanding accountability and proper leadership from those in power.

Linda Oguttu’s committee members obviously have their work cut out for them, but their biggest challenge is for them to organise credible elections. And, the only way to make the elections credible is to do away with the current system that allows only 90 individuals who are prone to bribery to decide the fate of the whole country’s sport.

Judging by events of the last six years, it seems almost impossible for anyone to do worse than Mwendwa, Barry Otieno and their marionettes. That would be akin to waiting for someone to fall from the floor.

But even now that they are gone, the need to select worthy individuals to run for office remains a critical issue. Otherwise, we risk coming up with a cure that is as bad as the disease killing Kenyan football.

What local football needs is someone with solid administrative skills, a measured personality and acceptable work ethic, one who knows how to listen to divergent opinion, an individual who knows how to read the signs and who is capable of bowing out when his board goes up.

In short, we need the opposite of Mwendwa. And that person doesn’t have to be a member of any past or present football or local sports circle.

Kenya has been presented with an incredible chance to hit the reset button. No national team is involved in any international competitions at the moment, so we can afford to take a Fifa ban while we do some major spring cleaning within our football hierarchy.

Those who want to occupy Kandanda House must only come forward if their hands are clean, and if they possess true zeal and zest to do service to the long suffering football stakeholders.

We have, for too long, created an artificial fanaticism, driven purely by patriotism and hope that our national teams will perform well at the Africa Cup of Nations or even qualify for the Fifa World Cup.