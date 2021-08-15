Mediocrity has no place in Gor Mahia's transfer business

Gor Mahia goalkeeper Adama Keita

Gor Mahia have signed Malian goalkeeper Adama Keita on a two-year deal on August 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Joseph Mboya

Mental health activist

What you need to know:

  • What I realised is that my beloved club Gor Mahia remains respected across the continent despite our current poor state
  • Whereas signing players is not a bad thing, we have some dead woods that need to be released
  • I have no evidence of the said Chinese accounting prevailing during signings but I am a firm believer in the old adage that where there is smoke there is fire


Morning K’Ogalo family. I am just back from Ghana and what made me proud while there is that our beloved Gor Mahia is held in high esteem by many across the continent. On many occasions whenever I engaged my hosts in discussing matters football, Gor Mahia was mentioned with some admiration.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.